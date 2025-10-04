Behind the scenes of the Aoun-Raad meeting, according to Hezbollah

The President of the Republic Joseph Aoun and the head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc, Mohammad Raad, in Baabda, on Oct. 2, 2025. (Photo taken from the presidency’s X account.)
Mohammad Raad visited Baabda on Thursday for talks with Joseph Aoun. The news is making waves, especially since this marks the first meeting between the president of the republic and the head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc since the government decided to enshrine the state’s monopoly over weapons at the Cabinet meeting on Aug. 5. It was therefore an opportunity for both parties to revitalize contacts after a brief chill. Nonetheless, the significance of the meeting lies in its timing, as Mr. Raad was received in Baabda while tensions are running high between Hezbollah and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, whose Cabinet is scheduled to meet Monday to hear from Army chief Rodolphe Haykal for an initial assessment of the military institution’s performance regarding the weapons monopoly.L’Orient-Le Jour has learned that, despite the fallout...
Mohammad Raad visited Baabda on Thursday for talks with Joseph Aoun. The news is making waves, especially since this marks the first meeting between the president of the republic and the head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc since the government decided to enshrine the state’s monopoly over weapons at the Cabinet meeting on Aug. 5. It was therefore an opportunity for both parties to revitalize contacts after a brief chill. Nonetheless, the significance of the meeting lies in its timing, as Mr. Raad was received in Baabda while tensions are running high between Hezbollah and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, whose Cabinet is scheduled to meet Monday to hear from Army chief Rodolphe Haykal for an initial assessment of the military institution’s performance regarding the weapons monopoly.L’Orient-Le Jour has learned that, despite the...