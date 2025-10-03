Disarming Hezbollah without civil war 'unlikely': Former US deputy state secretary

Former U.S. Deputy Secretary of State David Schenker said it was "unlikely" that the Lebanese Army could disarm Hezbollah without "triggering a civil war," in an interview with the media outlet This is Beirut.

A member of the U.S. administration from 2019 to 2021, during President Donald Trump's first term in the White House, as deputy secretary of state for Near Eastern Affairs, Schenker maintained that, in his view, avoiding a direct confrontation between the army and the party's militiamen would be difficult, noting that ordering the army to fire on its own citizens would inevitably result in a state-level crisis.

Schenker also commented on the statement by Hezbollah's secretary general, Naim Qassem, who said that "Hezbollah will fight this battle as the Shiites fought the battle of Karbala," observing that this historic battle "did not end well" for the Shiite community. He also highlighted the gap in military capabilities, recalling that the Lebanese Army has about 75,000 troops, compared to some "15,000 fighters" he attributes to Hezbollah.

In an October 2021 speech, the former secretary-general of the party, Hassan Nasrallah, claimed his group could mobilize up to "100,000 fighters," amid the intense tensions that rocked Beirut at the time after the Tayyouneh incident, during which six militiamen were killed. This assertion sparked strong reactions and left many experts doubtful.

While Hezbollah's military numbers are difficult to assess, it is clear that its capabilities have been significantly weakened by blows sustained during the last war with Israel, which killed many of its commanders and fighters. Estimates of actual losses during these 13 months of confrontation vary depending on the source.

Qassem has repeatedly invoked the specter of civil war to oppose the Lebanese government's plan to disarm all militias, citing the principle of the state's monopoly on weapons, reaffirmed by President Joseph Aoun in his inaugural address in January 2025. But the head of state has himself admitted fearing this civil war scenario and wants to do everything possible to avoid it, even as the Lebanese Army presented its disarmament plan to the government last September.