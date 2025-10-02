Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Roland Khoury released: What political messages to the FPM?

The CEO of Casino du Liban, a card-carrying member of the party, was released from prison just days after Riad Salameh, one of Gebran Bassil’s major adversaries.

L'OLJ / By Yara ABI AKL, 02 October 2025 16:55

Roland Khoury released: What political messages to the FPM?

The CEO of Casino du Liban, Roland Khoury. (Credit: Photo taken from the Free Patriotic Movement’s X account.)

“The disgraceful authorities have freed Riad Salameh,” Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) leader Gebran Bassil said during a party dinner in his stronghold of Batroun. These remarks were made a few hours after Riad Salameh, former governor of the Banque du Liban (BDL, central bank), was released from prison on Friday. Salameh has become a major adversary of the FPM since the 2019 economic and financial crisis.A few days later, on Tuesday, Roland Khoury, CEO of Casino du Liban and a card-carrying member of the FPM, who had been detained since last July, was also released.  In the news Salameh released after posting record $14 million bail This move earned the judicial power praise from the Strong Lebanon Parliamentary bloc at the end of its weekly meeting, just hours later. Beyond the publicly stated concern by all parties (including the...
