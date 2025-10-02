Roland Khoury released: What political messages to the FPM?

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google “The disgraceful authorities have freed Riad Salameh,” Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) leader Gebran Bassil said during a party dinner in his stronghold of Batroun. These remarks were made a few hours after Riad Salameh, former governor of the Banque du Liban (BDL, central bank), was released from prison on Friday. Salameh has become a major adversary of the FPM since the 2019 economic and financial crisis.A few days later, on Tuesday, Roland Khoury, CEO of Casino du Liban and a card-carrying member of the FPM, who had been detained since last July, was also released. In the news Salameh released after posting record $14 million bail This move earned the judicial power praise from the Strong Lebanon Parliamentary bloc at the end of its weekly meeting, just hours later. Beyond the publicly stated concern by all parties (including the...

“The disgraceful authorities have freed Riad Salameh,” Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) leader Gebran Bassil said during a party dinner in his stronghold of Batroun. These remarks were made a few hours after Riad Salameh, former governor of the Banque du Liban (BDL, central bank), was released from prison on Friday. Salameh has become a major adversary of the FPM since the 2019 economic and financial crisis.A few days later, on Tuesday, Roland Khoury, CEO of Casino du Liban and a card-carrying member of the FPM, who had been detained since last July, was also released. In the news Salameh released after posting record $14 million bail This move earned the judicial power praise from the Strong Lebanon Parliamentary bloc at the end of its weekly meeting, just hours later. Beyond the publicly stated concern by all parties...

You have reached your article limit Ease back into your routine with our Fall Special! Fall offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months. Already have an account? Log in