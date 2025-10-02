Raouche projection: 2 questioned, 3 summoned

BEIRUT — The Attorney General at the Court of Cassation, Jamal Hajjar, questioned on Thursday two individuals as part of the investigations into the projection of the images of Hezbollah former Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and his successor Hashem Safieddine on the Raouche Rock last week, according to the state-run National News Agency (NNA).

NNA reported that Hajjar ordered one of the two individuals to be released under a residence guarantee and the other, who is the owner of the laser device used to project the images, to remain in custody. The agency added that Hajjar also summoned three other individuals for questioning on Friday.

On Wednesday, Hajjar issued search and investigation notices against two individuals after they were summoned for questioning and refused to appear. It remains unclear whether these are the same individuals who appeared before the judge on Thursday.

The projection, which was notably attended by the head of Hezbollah’s liaison and coordination unit, Wafiq Safa, identified as the presumed instigator of the event, was made on the occasion of the first commemoration of Nasrallah and Safieddine's assassinations during the war between Hezbollah and Israel.

The projection violated an administrative ban by Beirut governor Marwan Abboud. Despite that, security forces did not intervene to prevent it. Immediately after the incident, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam stated that he had asked the relevant ministries to "arrest those responsible."