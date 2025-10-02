Andrea Tenenti: UNIFIL may have paid the price for its decision to stay in south Lebanon

UN peacekeepers at the border between Lebanon and Israel. Illustrative photo X/ @UNIFIL_
Andrea Tenenti can now speak without diplomatic restraint. After two decades as the spokesperson for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), he has returned to Italy following the announcement of the peacekeepers’ planned withdrawal by 2027. In an interview with L’Orient-Le Jour, Tenenti reflects on his career and shares his vision for lasting peace in southern Lebanon. Missed this explainer? Lebanon's complaints against Israel to the UN: Does it make a difference? You have spent 20 years serving with UNIFIL. Looking back, what were the most significant moments of your mission?From 2006 until today, we have witnessed numerous significant moments—ranging from high hopes to challenging times. The years preceding the conflict of 2023 were marked by an unprecedented period of stability, despite occasional incidents....
