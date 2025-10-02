Against Nawaf Salam, Hezbollah plays the Hariri card

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google The provocation was twofold, if not threefold. Last Thursday, Hezbollah chose to commemorate the assassinations of its former leaders, Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine, in Beirut’s Raouche neighborhood — a predominantly Sunni area. It also defied Prime Minister Nawaf Salam’s instructions by projecting the photos of its leaders onto the Raouche Rock without authorization. This in itself came as no surprise, since Hezbollah has clearly opted for a provocative stance in recent weeks, particularly toward Salam, who has turned into the leading figure in the efforts toward disarming the militia — especially when compared with President Joseph Aoun, whose approach has been more cautious. A look at... Why Hezbollah spares Aoun, and distances itself from Salam What is most surprising, however, is that the party also chose to project an...

The provocation was twofold, if not threefold. Last Thursday, Hezbollah chose to commemorate the assassinations of its former leaders, Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine, in Beirut’s Raouche neighborhood — a predominantly Sunni area. It also defied Prime Minister Nawaf Salam’s instructions by projecting the photos of its leaders onto the Raouche Rock without authorization. This in itself came as no surprise, since Hezbollah has clearly opted for a provocative stance in recent weeks, particularly toward Salam, who has turned into the leading figure in the efforts toward disarming the militia — especially when compared with President Joseph Aoun, whose approach has been more cautious. A look at... Why Hezbollah spares Aoun, and distances itself from Salam What is most surprising, however, is that the party also chose to...

You have reached your article limit Ease back into your routine with our Fall Special! Fall offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months. Already have an account? Log in