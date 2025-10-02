Against Nawaf Salam, Hezbollah plays the Hariri card

Projection onto the Raouche Rocks of an AI-generated image of Hassan Nasrallah surrounded by Rafik and Saad Hariri, on Sept. 24, 2025, in Beirut. (Mohammad Yassine/L’OLJ)
The provocation was twofold, if not threefold. Last Thursday, Hezbollah chose to commemorate the assassinations of its former leaders, Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine, in Beirut’s Raouche neighborhood — a predominantly Sunni area. It also defied Prime Minister Nawaf Salam’s instructions by projecting the photos of its leaders onto the Raouche Rock without authorization. This in itself came as no surprise, since Hezbollah has clearly opted for a provocative stance in recent weeks, particularly toward Salam, who has turned into the leading figure in the efforts toward disarming the militia — especially when compared with President Joseph Aoun, whose approach has been more cautious. A look at... Why Hezbollah spares Aoun, and distances itself from Salam What is most surprising, however, is that the party also chose to project an...
