At least one killed by Israeli drone strike in Bint Jbeil district

BEIRUT — Several villages in south Lebanon came under Israeli drone strikes on Wednesday, killing at least one person and injuring several others, according to L'Orient Today's correspondent in the South.

In the evening, an Israeli drone fired two missiles at a car in Kafra, Bint Jbeil district, killing Ali Karouni, a mechanic and injuring five people, two seriously, the Health Ministry said.

Earlier in the day, another drone struck a quarry on the outskirts of Yaroun, also in Bint Jbeil. In Houla, Marjayoun district, a drone targeted a resident working in a field, but he was unharmed.

Despite a cease-fire reached last November, Israel continues to hold positions in south Lebanon and carries out near-daily strikes there and in the Bekaa, which have killed over 300 people, according to Health Ministry and U.N. figures. Meanwhile, the Lebanese Army has begun dismantling Hezbollah’s arsenal south of the Litani River, the first phase of a plan presented to the government in September.

Also, on Wednesday, residents in Nfakhieh, east of Sour, intercepted a U.N. peacekeeping patrol traveling without a Lebanese Army escort. Lebanese troops later intervened.

Tensions between UNIFIL and residents — often Hezbollah supporters — have risen since the November cease-fire, with frequent confrontations over the force’s movements. Under U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, UNIFIL is authorized to move independently in its deployment area.

Rocket blast on Lebanese-Syrian border

On the Syrian side of the Lebanese-Syrian border, a rocket — likely a remnant of the last Hezbollah-Israel war — exploded near a school and church in the village of Joussieh, our Bekaa correspondent reported. The video showed smoke rising from the blast site.

Syrian media said the explosion killed one person and wounded several, describing the target as a weapons warehouse. Joussieh, in Homs province, was once under the Assad regime's control during Syria’s civil war and saw deadly clashes earlier this year between Lebanese clans and new Syrian security forces hostile to Hezbollah.