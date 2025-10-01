Why the Gaza truce proposal alarms Hezbollah

Hezbollah is watching developments in Gaza with concern. What U.S. President Donald Trump presents as a lasting peace plan in the wake of the Abraham Accords looks to Hezbollah more like a plan for surrender, one that envisions the total elimination of Hamas and, with it, the very spirit of ‘resistance.’

Hezbollah is aware of the ferocity of the Israeli attacks on Gaza, which have upended every aspect of life for Palestinians there. The party is therefore able to understand that Hamas might now be considering laying down its arms. But what worries Hezbollah most is the possibility that after Gaza, Lebanon will be next.

If Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu succeeds in settling the Hamas and Gaza question on his terms, he could then turn his attention to Lebanon and seek to impose a similar solution there.

In other words, and contrary to what is often said in Lebanon today, Netanyahu would aim to finish off Hezbollah once and for all, not only by destroying its arms but by erasing its political existence, as the plan proposed by Trump envisions for Hamas.

That plan does not only call for the end of the Hamas military wing, it calls for the organization’s total disappearance by stripping it of any political role in the Gaza Strip and even by pushing its leaders to leave the territory.

It is true that Hezbollah’s situation is different from that of Hamas, just as Lebanon is not Gaza, but the party’s cadres are increasingly convinced that both Trump and his team, as well as Israeli leaders, believe the circumstances are unusually favorable to settle the Palestinian question and its offshoots once and for all, with Iran and its regional allies weakened.

The Americans and Israelis clearly see the current context as an opportunity to eliminate any possibility of Hezbollah reconstituting itself in any form, which means its total destruction as a military force and as a political movement with popular support.

That is why the plan devised by the Lebanese Army to disarm Hezbollah is seen by Israelis as slow, even inadequate.

After finishing with Hamas, they would want to deal with Hezbollah quickly.

That could mean broader and more violent strikes, perhaps even in tandem with new attacks on Iran. But beyond such strikes, the plan to finish off Hezbollah could also extend to the party’s political role.

At least that is how Hezbollah sees it.

The party believes that what is happening now in Parliament with debates over the electoral law is a taste of what could come; a scenario designed to make it shoulder responsibility for any potential postponement of the elections.

Lebanon would then be discredited internationally, and Hezbollah would be blamed for the situation, much like what is happening with Syria under Ahmad al-Sharaa.

Hezbollah also notes that, so far, Israel has failed to implement a single provision of the truce agreement brokered by the United States and France that came into effect on Nov. 27.

In Hezbollah’s view, the U.S. and France were supposed to be the guarantors of the agreement’s implementation under what is known as “the mechanism.” Yet there has not been a single condemnation of Israeli attacks, which have continued unabated for nearly 10 months.

Hezbollah fears the same scenario in Gaza, where no party is truly able to ensure Israel complies with the measures set out in the American proposal. The similarities between the two situations are troubling to the party, which is increasingly convinced that Israel intends to close the Palestinian, Lebanese, Syrian and even Iranian files once and for all.

For Hezbollah, the best outcome would be for Hamas to buy time by requesting discussions on certain provisions of the agreement. What reinforces that view is that on Tuesday, Netanyahu already declared that the Israeli army would remain in several areas of Gaza — in contradiction to the plan — while Hamas would be required to implement every provision to the letter.

Hezbollah is therefore counting on a nuanced refusal from Hamas. But if that does not happen, it is preparing for every other possibility. The problem, some Lebanese parties believe, is that Hezbollah remains convinced it did not lose the 66-day war between September and November, even though many international, regional and domestic actors see it as having been defeated.

Hezbollah has insisted many times in recent months that it has recovered from the wounds and losses sustained during that war and is now rebuilding its strength.

On one level, these statements are meant to reassure its popular base and lift morale. On another, they appear to provide a preemptive justification for a possible Israeli offensive. Hezbollah is caught between these two tendencies and, as so often happens in the region, is counting on time to shift the balance.