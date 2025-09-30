Expatriate vote: After a deadlock in Parliament, fears of election postponement grow

MPs gathered in the chamber shortly before the start of the parliamentary session on Sept. 29, 2025. (Credit: Mohammad Yassine/L’Orient-Le Jour)
The fight over the electoral law has escalated. This time, MPs critical of Hezbollah derailed Speaker Nabih Berri’s agenda by leaving Monday’s session and breaking quorum.It was their way of protesting what they called Berri’s “discretionary” power after he refused, for the second time, to include on the agenda a draft law designated as a fast-track bill to amend the current electoral legislation.The proposal aims to guarantee Lebanese expatriates the right to vote for all 128 MPs in Lebanon rather than just six representatives.The move fueled concerns about a possible postponement of the elections, scheduled for May 2026. More on the topic Diaspora vote: Berri turns a deaf ear, anti-Hezbollah forces respond That concern was voiced to the press by Kataeb leader Samy Gemayel as he left the chamber. “I fear the elections could be...
The fight over the electoral law has escalated. This time, MPs critical of Hezbollah derailed Speaker Nabih Berri’s agenda by leaving Monday’s session and breaking quorum.It was their way of protesting what they called Berri’s “discretionary” power after he refused, for the second time, to include on the agenda a draft law designated as a fast-track bill to amend the current electoral legislation.The proposal aims to guarantee Lebanese expatriates the right to vote for all 128 MPs in Lebanon rather than just six representatives.The move fueled concerns about a possible postponement of the elections, scheduled for May 2026. More on the topic Diaspora vote: Berri turns a deaf ear, anti-Hezbollah forces respond That concern was voiced to the press by Kataeb leader Samy Gemayel as he left the chamber. “I fear the elections...
You have reached your article limit
Ease back into your routine with our Fall Special!