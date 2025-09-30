Expatriate vote: After a deadlock in Parliament, fears of election postponement grow

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google The fight over the electoral law has escalated. This time, MPs critical of Hezbollah derailed Speaker Nabih Berri’s agenda by leaving Monday’s session and breaking quorum.It was their way of protesting what they called Berri’s “discretionary” power after he refused, for the second time, to include on the agenda a draft law designated as a fast-track bill to amend the current electoral legislation.The proposal aims to guarantee Lebanese expatriates the right to vote for all 128 MPs in Lebanon rather than just six representatives.The move fueled concerns about a possible postponement of the elections, scheduled for May 2026. More on the topic Diaspora vote: Berri turns a deaf ear, anti-Hezbollah forces respond That concern was voiced to the press by Kataeb leader Samy Gemayel as he left the chamber. “I fear the elections could be...

The fight over the electoral law has escalated. This time, MPs critical of Hezbollah derailed Speaker Nabih Berri’s agenda by leaving Monday’s session and breaking quorum.It was their way of protesting what they called Berri’s “discretionary” power after he refused, for the second time, to include on the agenda a draft law designated as a fast-track bill to amend the current electoral legislation.The proposal aims to guarantee Lebanese expatriates the right to vote for all 128 MPs in Lebanon rather than just six representatives.The move fueled concerns about a possible postponement of the elections, scheduled for May 2026. More on the topic Diaspora vote: Berri turns a deaf ear, anti-Hezbollah forces respond That concern was voiced to the press by Kataeb leader Samy Gemayel as he left the chamber. “I fear the elections...

You have reached your article limit Ease back into your routine with our Fall Special! Fall offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months. Already have an account? Log in