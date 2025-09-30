Diva Beirut: Najwa Karam's face is perfection , I want the same!

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Two years ago, L’Orient-Le Jour was still wondering who this new and exuberant creature was. If we asked her the same question today, we’d probably get a good slap in the face — delivered by a well-manicured hand.Diva Beirut in 2025 is now a registered trademark. An unmissable figure on the Lebanese LGBTQ+ scene, at least. And not just in Beirut: The Drag Queen has taken refuge in France since that apocalyptic September 2024, when Israel plunged Lebanon into total war and dashed the hopes of so many artists.Approaching thirty, Serge Vahé Koukezian can already claim to have pulled it off, succeeding in taking his female alter ego to the stages of major Parisian festivals, the Institut du Monde Arabe, and various cabarets across Europe. The ambitions of the Franco-Lebanese-Armenian from Bikfaya don’t stop there — he dreams of conquering...

