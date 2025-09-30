Diva Beirut: Najwa Karam's face is perfection , I want the same!
In this quirky interview game, public figures face a mix of playful, unexpected questions — some tied to their world, others delightfully offbeat. This round, Drag Queen Diva Beirut brings her legendary extravagance to the hot seat.
Diva Beirut, always in excess. (Credit: Aly Baalbaky/L'Orient Today)
Two years ago, L’Orient-Le Jour was still wondering who this new and exuberant creature was. If we asked her the same question today, we’d probably get a good slap in the face — delivered by a well-manicured hand.Diva Beirut in 2025 is now a registered trademark. An unmissable figure on the Lebanese LGBTQ+ scene, at least. And not just in Beirut: The Drag Queen has taken refuge in France since that apocalyptic September 2024, when Israel plunged Lebanon into total war and dashed the hopes of so many artists.Approaching thirty, Serge Vahé Koukezian can already claim to have pulled it off, succeeding in taking his female alter ego to the stages of major Parisian festivals, the Institut du Monde Arabe, and various cabarets across Europe. The ambitions of the Franco-Lebanese-Armenian from Bikfaya don’t stop there — he dreams of conquering...
