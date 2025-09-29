2 injured by Israeli drone strike on Aitaroun, south Lebanon | LIVE

In letter to Trump, hostage families plead for Gaza cease-fire

Relatives of hostages held in Gaza sent a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump, urging him to “stand firm” in his commitment to ending the war during his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“We respectfully ask you to stand firm against any attempt to sabotage the agreement you have proposed,” wrote the Hostage Families Forum, the main group representing relatives of captives.