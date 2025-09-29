Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
2 injured by Israeli drone strike on Aitaroun, south Lebanon | LIVE

L'Orient Today / By Muntasser Abdallah, Marguerita Sejaan, 29 September 2025 11h38

11:38 Beirut Time

South Lebanon

According to information from our correspondent, the Israeli drone strike on Aitaroun injured two people.

11:34 Beirut Time

In letter to Trump, hostage families plead for Gaza cease-fire

Relatives of hostages held in Gaza sent a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump, urging him to “stand firm” in his commitment to ending the war during his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“We respectfully ask you to stand firm against any attempt to sabotage the agreement you have proposed,” wrote the Hostage Families Forum, the main group representing relatives of captives.

11:33 Beirut Time

Herzog considers pardon for Netanyahu

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said in an interview with Army Radio that he would consider granting a pardon to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces charges of corruption, fraud and breach of trust in three separate criminal cases, Haaretz reported.

“Netanyahu’s cases are a heavy burden on the system,” Herzog said, stressing that “if I am asked to grant a pardon, I will consider it.” He added, “I will involve the public, take into account the interest of society and the state… I have tried to encourage the prosecution and defense to sit down and talk.”

11:32 Beirut Time

South Lebanon: Israeli army drone strike on Aitaroun

An Israeli army drone strike hit Aitaroun (Bint Jbeil district), L'Orient Today's correspondent reported. The target of the strike, and whether there were any casualties, were not immediately clear.


11:32 Beirut Time

At least 23 Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes since dawn

At least 23 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes and shelling on Gaza since dawn, according to medical sources cited by Al Jazeera.

Twenty-one were killed in bombings on Gaza City, while another was shot near a food aid distribution center north of Rafah.

09:42 Beirut Time

Iran says it executed ‘one of Israel’s top spies’

Bahman Choubi-asl, convicted of espionage and described by Iran as “one of Israel’s most important spies,” was executed at dawn, according to the Iranian judiciary. The judiciary did not immediately provide the date of his arrest.

The judiciary said Monday that Choubi-asl worked “closely” with Israeli intelligence and had “privileged access to vital and sovereign databases” of the Islamic Republic.

09:41 Beirut Time

Netanyahu meets with Witkoff and Kushner

Ahead of his planned talks, Netanyahu met with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in recent hours, according to a source quoted by Haaretz. The source said the meeting was positive and that “gaps are narrowing” in the Gaza truce deal.

09:41 Beirut Time

Yemeni missile intercepted in Israel

Air raid sirens sounded in central Israel on Monday morning as the army said it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen.

09:39 Beirut Time

Netanyahu, Trump to hold joint press conference Monday night

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump are expected to hold a news conference Monday at 8:15 p.m. Beirut time, after their meeting, AFP reported.

No press conference had originally been scheduled, but the White House added the event, according to Haaretz.

Trump has promised a Gaza truce and said he will block any Israeli annexation of the occupied West Bank.

Meanwhile, protests took place in New York outside Netanyahu’s hotel, as he faces growing international isolation.

09:33 Beirut Time

Good morning, thank you for joining us for today's live coverage of the cease-fire in Lebanon, the war in Gaza and the events in the region.

Make sure to read today's Morning Brief to catch up on the weekend's key events.


