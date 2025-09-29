2 injured by Israeli drone strike on Aitaroun, south Lebanon | LIVE

South Lebanon
According to information from our correspondent, the Israeli drone strike on Aitaroun injured two people.
In letter to Trump, hostage families plead for Gaza cease-fire
Relatives of hostages held in Gaza sent a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump, urging him to “stand firm” in his commitment to ending the war during his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“We respectfully ask you to stand firm against any attempt to sabotage the agreement you have proposed,” wrote the Hostage Families Forum, the main group representing relatives of captives.
Herzog considers pardon for Netanyahu
Israeli President Isaac Herzog said in an interview with Army Radio that he would consider granting a pardon to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces charges of corruption, fraud and breach of trust in three separate criminal cases, Haaretz reported.
“Netanyahu’s cases are a heavy burden on the system,” Herzog said, stressing that “if I am asked to grant a pardon, I will consider it.” He added, “I will involve the public, take into account the interest of society and the state… I have tried to encourage the prosecution and defense to sit down and talk.”
At least 23 Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes since dawn
At least 23 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes and shelling on Gaza since dawn, according to medical sources cited by Al Jazeera.
Twenty-one were killed in bombings on Gaza City, while another was shot near a food aid distribution center north of Rafah.
Iran says it executed ‘one of Israel’s top spies’
Bahman Choubi-asl, convicted of espionage and described by Iran as “one of Israel’s most important spies,” was executed at dawn, according to the Iranian judiciary. The judiciary did not immediately provide the date of his arrest.
The judiciary said Monday that Choubi-asl worked “closely” with Israeli intelligence and had “privileged access to vital and sovereign databases” of the Islamic Republic.
Netanyahu meets with Witkoff and Kushner
Ahead of his planned talks, Netanyahu met with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in recent hours, according to a source quoted by Haaretz. The source said the meeting was positive and that “gaps are narrowing” in the Gaza truce deal.
Yemeni missile intercepted in Israel
Air raid sirens sounded in central Israel on Monday morning as the army said it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen.
Netanyahu, Trump to hold joint press conference Monday night
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump are expected to hold a news conference Monday at 8:15 p.m. Beirut time, after their meeting, AFP reported.
No press conference had originally been scheduled, but the White House added the event, according to Haaretz.
Trump has promised a Gaza truce and said he will block any Israeli annexation of the occupied West Bank.
Meanwhile, protests took place in New York outside Netanyahu’s hotel, as he faces growing international isolation.
Good morning, thank you for joining us for today's live coverage of the cease-fire in Lebanon, the war in Gaza and the events in the region.
Make sure to read today's Morning Brief to catch up on the weekend's key events.
