Netanyahu to discuss Gaza cease-fire with Trump in Washington, Hezbollah mourns Nasrallah: Everything you need to know this Monday
Here is what happened over the weekend and what to expect today, Monday, Sept. 29.
L'Orient Today / By Abbas Mahfouz, 29 September 2025 09:19
Netanyahu blares U.N. speech in Gaza: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday broadcast a portion of his speech drumming for war to the U.N. General Assembly into Gaza via a battery of loudspeakers surrounding the enclave as Israel's attacks killed scores more people, raising the death toll since Oct. 7, 2023, over 66,000.The speech: Netanyahu claimed to a lacunary assembly — from which a host of representatives had walked out in protest over Israel's conduct of...
