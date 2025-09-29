Sohmor, Aitaroun, Nabatieh Fawqa under Israeli fire; 2 killed, 2 injured

The Israeli army shelled the village of Sohmor in West Bekaa, Aitaroun in the Bint Jbeil district and Nabatieh Fawqa in the Nabatieh district on Monday, killing at least two people and lightly injuring two, according to a provisional toll from our correspondents in Bekaa and southern Lebanon.

This is the first time since the truce began on Nov. 27, 2024, that the village of Sohmor has been targeted. An Israeli drone struck a construction vehicle, killing at least one person, according to the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, a large number of drones flew at low altitude over the villages of Lebbaya (Hasbaya), Sohmor (West Bekaa), Yohmor (Nabatieh), Qlaya (Marjeyoun) and Zalaya in Bekaa in the early afternoon.

Earlier in the day, an Israeli drone struck Aitaroun, lightly wounding two people. In the afternoon, an Israeli drone fired a missile at a water tanker truck in Nabatieh Fawqa, killing one person. The victim was Mohammad Hussein Yassine, from Kfar Tibnit (Nabatieh), according to information from our southern Lebanon correspondent.

In this context, the commander-in-chief of the Lebanese Army, Rodolph Haykal, briefed President Joseph Aoun on Monday about the security situation in the south. The army is tasked with disarming Hezbollah in this area before dismantling militias throughout the country.

UNIFIL, for its part, said in a statement Monday that "as long as Israeli forces remain in Lebanon, a full redeployment of the army cannot be achieved." "The Blue Helmets patrol and report violations of Resolution 1701. At the same time, we support the Lebanese Armed Forces in carrying out their missions according to the resolution and in their redeployment to the south," UNIFIL also stated.

American envoy Tom Barrack said Saturday night that Washington is not acting as a "guarantor" in the cease-fire agreement reached on Nov. 27, 2024, between Lebanon and Israel, stressing the shared responsibilities of both sides and calling on the Lebanese to "disarm Hezbollah." He also noted that "the cease-fire agreement contains conditions that are still unfulfilled. Lebanon says Israel is not respecting the agreement, Israel says the same, and the problem is that they are not talking to each other."

On Sunday, the day after the first commemoration of Israel's assassination of former Hezbollah secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah, Israel shelled the Jezzine and Nabatieh districts, continuing its near-daily violations of the cease-fire. The two attacks caused no injuries, but were seen as a response to the belligerent rhetoric used Saturday night by Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem, who once again dismissed any prospect of disarmament and said the party's fighters were ready to face Israel again.



