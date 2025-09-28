Prime Minister Nawaf Salam hosts meeting with ISF director at his home

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam received the Director-General of the Internal Security Forces, Commander Raed Abdallah, on Sunday at his residence in Koraytem, Beirut, according to the X account of the Grand Serail.

This meeting took place as the head of government had stated he had asked the ministries of interior, justice, and defense to “take appropriate measures” and “arrest those responsible” for the unauthorized projection — banned by the authorities — last Thursday on Beirut's Raouche Rocks of former Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and his short-lived successor Hashem Safieddine, who Israel killed a year ago.

Following the commemoration organized by Hezbollah, the prime minister held a “consultative ministerial meeting” to discuss the latest developments in the country. Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri indicated that this meeting was called “to reaffirm the government’s cohesion ... and to underscore the policy set out in its ministerial statement, namely to extend the sovereignty of the state over the entire territory.”