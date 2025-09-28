IMF voices frustration after Lebanon visit

One of the main buildings of the IMF headquarters in Washington DC, April 21, 2025. (Credit: Philippe Hage Boutros/L’Orient-Le Jour)
Twenty-four hours after Finance Minister Yassine Jaber admitted during a press conference that Lebanon had not done enough to convince the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to secure financial support, the visiting IMF delegation confirmed the assessment in a diplomatically worded statement. The delegation, which arrived in Beirut earlier this week, warned that Lebanon is not moving fast enough and may not be heading in the right direction. Catch up, here IMF wants things to move faster, but 'Lebanon has a special situation,' says Finance Minister "Restoring strong and sustainable growth requires the implementation of ambitious and comprehensive reforms to address the structural weaknesses that have held back Lebanon’s potential for years," said Ernesto Ramirez Rigo, the IMF mission chief for Lebanon. "These reforms...
Twenty-four hours after Finance Minister Yassine Jaber admitted during a press conference that Lebanon had not done enough to convince the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to secure financial support, the visiting IMF delegation confirmed the assessment in a diplomatically worded statement. The delegation, which arrived in Beirut earlier this week, warned that Lebanon is not moving fast enough and may not be heading in the right direction. Catch up, here IMF wants things to move faster, but 'Lebanon has a special situation,' says Finance Minister "Restoring strong and sustainable growth requires the implementation of ambitious and comprehensive reforms to address the structural weaknesses that have held back Lebanon’s potential for years," said Ernesto Ramirez Rigo, the IMF mission chief for Lebanon. "These...
You have reached your article limit
Ease back into your routine with our Fall Special!