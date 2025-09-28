Maronite Patriarch tours southern Lebanon; Ben-Gvir calls on Netanyahu to defy Trump over West Bank annexation; Gaza death toll surpasses 66,000 | LIVE

'The Resistance' has not been defeated, says Hezbollah MP Hussein Hajj Hassan

On the anniversary of Hassan Nasrallah's assassination, Baalbek-Hermel MP Hussein Hajj Hassan said that 'the Resistance' "is more determined, willing, solid, and powerful," despite Israel killing its former leader, high command, and large number of its fighters.

"The enemy believed it had broken and defeated it; today, 'the Resistance' in Lebanon is more loyal, faithful, and committed to Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah," he added during a ceremony held at the Sayyida Khawla shrine in Baalbek, according to the National News Agency (NNA).

He reaffirmed that the militia would not give up its weapons despite "campaigns against the resistance and its armament, coming from outside — from the U.S., the West, Europe, the region — and from within."

He also accused Israel of wanting to seize Lebanese territory, adding: "Israel wants to go where it wants, when it wants and how it wants, to the point of openly declaring that all aid from the U.S. is intended to make us kill each other, and that all U.S. weapons are not intended to confront the enemy."