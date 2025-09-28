Maronite Patriarch tours southern Lebanon; Ben-Gvir calls on Netanyahu to defy Trump over West Bank annexation; Gaza death toll surpasses 66,000 | LIVE

Israel expresses glee at news of sanctions reinstated against Iran
Israel welcomed the reinstatement of U.N. sanctions against Iran on Sunday, calling the decision a "response to violations" by the the country on the issue of nuclear weapons.
"This is a major development in response to Iran's persistent violations, particularly with regard to its military nuclear program," the Israeli Foreign Ministry said on X. "The goal is clear: to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. The world must use all tools at its disposal to achieve this goal."
Israeli drone drops stun grenades on Naqoura, no casualties reported
An Israeli drone dropped two stun grenades on neighborhoods in the town of Naqoura (Sour), without causing any casualties, according to our correspondent in the south.
Israel's war on Gaza persists and casualty figures continue to rise
Over the past 24 hours, hospitals in Gaza have recorded 79 deaths and 379 injuries, while "several victims remain under the rubble and in the streets, as rescue and civil defense teams have not yet been able to reach them."
The total toll of Israeli attacks stands at 66,005 killed and 168,162 wounded since the start of the war, according to Gaza health officials.
In addition, over the past 24 hours, Israel killed six people and wounded 66 while seeking humanitarian aid.
'The Resistance' has not been defeated, says Hezbollah MP Hussein Hajj Hassan
On the anniversary of Hassan Nasrallah's assassination, Baalbek-Hermel MP Hussein Hajj Hassan said that 'the Resistance' "is more determined, willing, solid, and powerful," despite Israel killing its former leader, high command, and large number of its fighters.
"The enemy believed it had broken and defeated it; today, 'the Resistance' in Lebanon is more loyal, faithful, and committed to Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah," he added during a ceremony held at the Sayyida Khawla shrine in Baalbek, according to the National News Agency (NNA).
He reaffirmed that the militia would not give up its weapons despite "campaigns against the resistance and its armament, coming from outside — from the U.S., the West, Europe, the region — and from within." z`
He also accused Israel of wanting to seize Lebanese territory, adding: "Israel wants to go where it wants, when it wants and how it wants, to the point of openly declaring that all aid from the U.S. is intended to make us kill each other, and that all U.S. weapons are not intended to confront the enemy."
Maronite Patriarch Bechara al-Rai is touring southern Lebanon as part of his second tour of the region since August, according to several Lebanese media outlets.
According to the Markazia news agency, he arrived to the Maronite Archdiocese of Sour. Visits from Jarmaq (Jezzine) to Odaisseh (Saida) are also on the agenda.
In Europe, the movement protesting Israel's relentless war on Gaza and onslaught on the Palestinian people continues to grow.
Waving Palestinian flags and placards proclaiming that "food and water are human rights," tens of thousands of demonstrators marched in Berlin on Saturday to demand that Israel stop its military offensive on the Gaza Strip.
"Today, we can show that the majority, which opposes Israel's policy and genocide, is visible on the streets and can take action," said protester Dustin Hirschfeld.
According to police, 60,000 people took part in the "Together for Gaza" demonstration organized by the Die Linke (radical left) party and civil society groups. Organizers said 100,000 people attended, with approximately 1,800 police officers deployed to suppress the demonstration.
Another large demonstration took place on Saturday in Cape Town, according to AFP.
The Hostages and Missing Families Forum calls on 'US to not let' Netanyahu 'derail the plan' for Gaza cease-fire
The Israeli Hostages and Missing Families Forum considers "concerning" the "refusal [by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu to respond to Trump's cease-fire plan [in Gaza]" and calls on the "U.S. not to let him derail the plan," according to Haaretz.
A meeting is scheduled for Monday between U.S. President Donald Trump and the Israeli prime minister, three days after the latter's speech at the U.N., in which he insisted that Israel "wants to finish the job as quickly as possible" against Hamas.
Other important news this Sunday:
Iran on Sunday condemned the reinstatement of U.N. sanctions, ten years after they were lifted, amid ongoing disagreements with Western nations over the country's nuclear program.
The heavy sanctions were reinstated Saturday after ongoing nuclear negotiations broke down. However, European and U.S. officials have maintained that this does not signal the end of diplomatic efforts.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran will resolutely defend its rights and national interests, and any action that seeks to undermine the interests and rights of its people will receive an appropriate response," the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. It denounced the "unjustifiable" return of the "illegal" U.N. sanctions and called on other countries to not implement them.
According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran is the only non-nuclear-armed country enriching uranium at a high level (60 percent), where the technical threshold of 90 percent needed to make an atomic bomb.
Israeli drone looms low over Beirut this Sunday morning
Beirut woke up on Sunday to at least one Israeli drone flying low and loud over the city.
In southern Lebanon, on Saturday night after 11 p.m., an Israeli tank positioned at a newly established military site in Jabal Blat fired three missiles toward the outskirts of the town of Ramieh, in the Bint Jbeil district, according to our correspondent in the south. Two weeks ago, Israeli forces erected protective barriers at this site, raising fears that they intend to maintain their position in Lebanon.
Israeli drones also flew over the airspace of the southern towns of Nabatieh and Zahrani.
This morning, an Israeli drone dropped leaflets about a stone quarry in the town of Dhaira (Sour), bearing an image of the site and a crossed-out Hezbollah logo with the words: "Cooperation with Hezbollah puts your life and your factory at risk! There is no economic gain from these suspicious transactions," according to an image of the leaflet shared by our correspondent in the south.
In the Bekaa, our correspondent reported that Israeli planes were also flying over the region.
In Lebanon, a precarious calm prevails in the aftermath of the popular event organized by Hezbollah to commemorate the first anniversary of the death of its former secretary general, Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in a massive Israeli strike on the southern suburbs of Beirut.
The secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, traveled to Lebanon to attend the ceremony and meet with Lebanese officials.
The current secretary of the party, Naim Qassem, gave a speech in which he reiterated that Hezbollah would not disarm, even as the Lebanese government attempts to reestablish the state's monopoly on weapons.
Israel unbothered by (minimal) US pressure
According to The Times of Israel, Israel's public broadcaster Kan reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had expressed his dissatisfaction with certain provisions of the plan to Trump's advisers, particularly the one envisaging a possible role for the Palestinian Authority in governing Gaza. However, sources close to Netanyahu said that most of the plan was acceptable to Israel and that a final agreement was still possible.
In an apparent attempt to counter external pressure, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said on Saturday that Netanyahu "has no mandate to end the war without the total defeat of Hamas."
For his part, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich set out three main demands regarding Donald Trump's proposed peace plan: that the Palestinian Authority be given no role in governing Gaza or the West Bank; that Hamas be completely dismantled and disarmed; and that Israel annex parts of the West Bank without recognizing a Palestinian state.
As the Israeli army's siege of Gaza continues, Hamas stated this morning that, "contrary to media reports," it had not received any new proposals from mediators in the ceasefire negotiations, according to Haaretz. The group specified that negotiations had been suspended after the attempted assassination of Hamas leaders in Doha on Sept. 9 and had not resumed since.
Gaza always on the agenda
Representatives of Israeli settlers and far-right ministers in Benjamin Netanyahu's government continue to press for Tel Aviv to annex parts of the occupied West Bank and refuse to end the war in Gaza, in an attempt to counter growing U.S. pressure on both issues, according to several Israeli media outlets, including The Times of Israel and Haaretz.
The reason for this mobilization is the statement made Thursday by the U.S. president at the White House, indicating that he would not allow Israel to annex these Palestinian territories, while several states have recently recognized the State of Palestine.
The Trump administration has also drawn up a 21-point plan aimed at ending the war and freeing all hostages, while encouraging Palestinians to remain in the Gaza Strip, removing Hamas from power, and creating a path toward the establishment of a future Palestinian state. Netanyahu, notably, did not mention this plan during his speech to the U.N. General Assembly.
U.S. Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff said Wednesday that he expected a breakthrough on Gaza in the coming days. Donald Trump made similar comments earlier in the week. Over the weekend, British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper told The Guardian that the international community was close to signing a peace agreement for the Gaza Strip.
A new flotilla on its way to join the Global Sumud Flotilla
A "freedom flotilla" consisting of a dozen humanitarian aid ships carrying some 60 people of 15 nationalities — including French parliamentarians — left the port of Catania, Sicily, on Saturday to "break the illegal Israeli blockade of Gaza."
This new flotilla, launched by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) and Thousand Madleens to Gaza (TMTG), whose departure had been delayed by a few days, is expected to join the Global Sumud Flotilla consisting of over 50 humanitarian aid vessels, which began leaving Catania on September 13 and are currently off the coast of Crete.
Good morning and welcome to our live blog this Sunday from Beirut. Follow our rolling coverage for everything you need to know happening in Lebanon, the region and the world.
