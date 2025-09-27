Trump reminds Netanyahu to toe the line on West Bank

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House in Washington on April 7, 2025. (Credit: Brendan Smialowski/AFP)
The words were surprisingly firm: U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday expressed opposition to the annexation of the West Bank, stating he "would not allow" Israel to carry out such a project.“It's not going to happen ... That’s enough. It is time to stop now,” he emphasized, ahead of the speech scheduled by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the United Nations in New York. The American president specified he would discuss the matter during their meeting, set for Monday.The threats over the occupied territory have increased to unprecedented levels in recent days, as Netanyahu recently stated his government plans to expand settlement construction in the West Bank in response to several Western countries recognizing a Palestinian state. Read more Netanyahu says peace with Lebanon 'possible' in UN address ...
