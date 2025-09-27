Trump reminds Netanyahu to toe the line on West Bank

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google The words were surprisingly firm: U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday expressed opposition to the annexation of the West Bank, stating he "would not allow" Israel to carry out such a project.“It's not going to happen ... That’s enough. It is time to stop now,” he emphasized, ahead of the speech scheduled by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the United Nations in New York. The American president specified he would discuss the matter during their meeting, set for Monday.The threats over the occupied territory have increased to unprecedented levels in recent days, as Netanyahu recently stated his government plans to expand settlement construction in the West Bank in response to several Western countries recognizing a Palestinian state. Read more Netanyahu says peace with Lebanon 'possible' in UN address ...

