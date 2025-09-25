Berri imposes his will again: Diaspora vote won't be debated on Monday

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Parliament speaker Nabih Berri has once again turned a deaf ear to calls for amending the electoral law to ensure that the Lebanese expatriates vote for all 128 MPs. These calls were made by a majority of political figures, including the Lebanese Forces (LF) and the Progressive Socialist Party (PSP). As a result, the issue will not be discussed during Monday’s parliamentary session. More on the diaspora vote 'Lebanon is on track': In New York, Joseph Aoun urges diaspora to invest and vote This has raised concerns about the upcoming parliamentary elections, scheduled for May 2026, especially since the government has clearly stated that it is unable to implement the current law, which limits the diaspora vote to just six MPs.At Berri’s invitation, the Chamber’s bureau convened on Wednesday in Ain al-Tineh to adopt the agenda for the...

Parliament speaker Nabih Berri has once again turned a deaf ear to calls for amending the electoral law to ensure that the Lebanese expatriates vote for all 128 MPs. These calls were made by a majority of political figures, including the Lebanese Forces (LF) and the Progressive Socialist Party (PSP). As a result, the issue will not be discussed during Monday’s parliamentary session. More on the diaspora vote 'Lebanon is on track': In New York, Joseph Aoun urges diaspora to invest and vote This has raised concerns about the upcoming parliamentary elections, scheduled for May 2026, especially since the government has clearly stated that it is unable to implement the current law, which limits the diaspora vote to just six MPs.At Berri’s invitation, the Chamber’s bureau convened on Wednesday in Ain al-Tineh to adopt the agenda...

You have reached your article limit Ease back into your routine with our Fall Special! Fall offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months. Already have an account? Log in