Berri imposes his will again: Diaspora vote won't be debated on Monday

The head of the legislature, Nabih Berry, chairing a meeting of the Bureau of Parliament at Ain el-Tineh, on Sept. 24, 2025. (Credit: Hassan Ibrahim/Parliament)
Parliament speaker Nabih Berri has once again turned a deaf ear to calls for amending the electoral law to ensure that the Lebanese expatriates vote for all 128 MPs. These calls were made by a majority of political figures, including the Lebanese Forces (LF) and the Progressive Socialist Party (PSP). As a result, the issue will not be discussed during Monday’s parliamentary session. More on the diaspora vote 'Lebanon is on track': In New York, Joseph Aoun urges diaspora to invest and vote This has raised concerns about the upcoming parliamentary elections, scheduled for May 2026, especially since the government has clearly stated that it is unable to implement the current law, which limits the diaspora vote to just six MPs.At Berri’s invitation, the Chamber’s bureau convened on Wednesday in Ain al-Tineh to adopt the agenda for the...
