COMMENTARY
Saudi-Pakistan defense pact has changed Middle Eastern security dynamics and balance of power
L'Orient Today / By Umar Karim, 25 September 2025 12:04
Saudi Arabia and Pakistan had historically maintained close political, economic and defence ties. Both nations recently signed a Mutual Strategic Defense Agreement (MSDA), taking their strategic relationship to a next level. After signing the pact, the joint declaration underlined that an aggression on one state would be considered an aggression against both. Furthermore, it was affirmed that both sides will develop aspects of defense cooperation and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression.This bilateral agreement has not been made public, and it has not been put before the parliament of Pakistan. Thereby, it is essentially a secret agreement whose contents will remain unknown to the general public. The joint declaration and the subsequent statements from both sides suggest that this agreement is mainly structured around...
