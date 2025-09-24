Byblos Tango Festival brings Buenos Aires to Jbeil

Mazen Kiwan, dancer, choreographer, and founder of the Beirut International Tango Festival and Byblos Tango Festival, returns this year to share his passion, continue to surprise aficionados, and most of all, to challenge himself.

For its 10th edition, the festival marks a special anniversary that feels like the continuation of a dream despite the many challenges of the past five years. For Kiwan — who refuses to be stopped or discouraged — the event is above all a message of continuity in a Lebanon he deeply believes in, and to which he dedicates the art of dance, particularly the tango. It is his way of celebrating his belonging and his roots.

The Byblos Tango Festival will take place Sept. 26, 27 and 28 at UNESCO Square, in the heart of the historic city. While designed for aficionados of the Argentinian abrazo, Kiwan also wants to introduce the Lebanese public to the magic of this world — a language where nostalgia and poetry meet, where even silences carry rhythm and elegance. It is a dance that teaches one to let go and to trust.

For the first time, this year’s program includes a live orchestra, performing Sunday, Sept. 28, at 8:30 p.m. to close the event. The one-hour, 15-minute concert will feature four maestros — Bassam Challita on piano, Mario Rahi on violin, Khachatur Savzyan on double bass, and Nadim Rouhana on accordion — alternating tangos, waltzes and milongas.

Professional dance partners Ermis Karaboulas and Katerina Sakka will add their steps, grace and connection in a unique performance. Workshops and classes are scheduled at the Saints-Cœurs school in Jbeil, where tangueras and tangueros can refine their style with the guidance of the Greek couple.

To energize the tango cafés and evening milongas, five DJs will take the decks: Alma Haddad and Joe Bakhache in the afternoon, and Zeina Misu, Sabah Chammas and Joseph Dekbazian in the evening. Several have also been invited to play at international events, each bringing a distinct style and musical signature.

This weekend, the spirit of Buenos Aires and the echoes of its music will resonate freely above the Phoenician port — a space of gentleness and lightness.

Festival program

Friday, Sept. 26

7:30 to 8:30 p.m.: Classes (Saints-Cœurs – Jbeil)

8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.: Milonga with Zeina Misu

Saturday, Sept. 27

12 to 5:45 p.m.: Classes (Saints-Cœurs – Jbeil)

4:30 to 7 p.m.: Tango Café with Joe Bakhache

8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.: Milonga with Sabah Chammas

11:30 p.m.: Tango show with Ermis Karaboulas and Katerina Sakka

Sunday, Sept. 28

12 to 3:15 p.m.: Classes (Saints-Cœurs – Jbeil)

4:30 to 7 p.m.: Tango Café with Alma Haddad

8 p.m.: Audience arrival at Place de l’Unesco

8:30 to 9:45 p.m.: Grand public concert with Bassam Challita, Mario Rahi, Khachatur Savzyan and Nadim Rouhana

9:45 p.m. to 1 a.m.: Milonga with Joseph Dekbazian

The Byblos Tango Festival runs Friday, Sept. 26, through Sunday, Sept. 28, at UNESCO Square in Jbeil. Concert tickets are available through Antoine Ticketing at a flat rate of $20.