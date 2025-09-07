Under fire from ultraconservatives, dancer Alexandre Paulikevitch refuses to back down

The Lebanese "baladi" dancer Alexandre Paulikevitch. Photo published on the CEC ArtsLink website.
The promotion Saturday of Cabaret Paulikevitch, a show by baladi (Egyptian oriental dance) performer Alexandre Paulikevitch scheduled for Sept. 11 at Metro al-Madina in Beirut’s Hamra neighborhood, sparked a wave of fierce criticism from ultraconservatives “ranging from [Christian group Jnoud al-Rab] Soldiers of God to the Salafists of Sheikh [Hassan] Merheb,” the dancer told L’Orient-Le Jour.Following the campaign on social media, State Security on Monday initially called Metro al-Madina to cancel the show, arguing that “the country is not ready yet for this kind” of performance, before later backing down, Paulikevitch revealed. Contacted on Friday, the theater confirmed that the performance will go ahead on Thursday, adding that it has requested the assistance of security services “to secure the event.” The artist said he also...
The promotion Saturday of Cabaret Paulikevitch, a show by baladi (Egyptian oriental dance) performer Alexandre Paulikevitch scheduled for Sept. 11 at Metro al-Madina in Beirut’s Hamra neighborhood, sparked a wave of fierce criticism from ultraconservatives “ranging from [Christian group Jnoud al-Rab] Soldiers of God to the Salafists of Sheikh [Hassan] Merheb,” the dancer told L’Orient-Le Jour.Following the campaign on social media, State Security on Monday initially called Metro al-Madina to cancel the show, arguing that “the country is not ready yet for this kind” of performance, before later backing down, Paulikevitch revealed. Contacted on Friday, the theater confirmed that the performance will go ahead on Thursday, adding that it has requested the assistance of security services “to secure the event.” The artist said...