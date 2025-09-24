Who benefits from postponing Lebanon’s legislative elections?

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Will the May 2026 legislative elections take place on time? This question has been circulating in political backrooms for some time and, despite public statements stressing the need to respect constitutional deadlines, subtle political calculations may be at play. The elections are set to take place in a context marked by a war-weakened Hezbollah and a sharp polarization over its arsenal, compounded by the ongoing disagreements over the current electoral law, including the expatriates’ voting mechanism — a perfect pretext for postponing an election that could not come at a worse time for many key players.Many observers argue that Hezbollah would have a strong interest in delaying as long as possible a popularity test that could expose a potential discontent within its community. This view, however, is not unanimous.“Contrary to what one...

Will the May 2026 legislative elections take place on time? This question has been circulating in political backrooms for some time and, despite public statements stressing the need to respect constitutional deadlines, subtle political calculations may be at play. The elections are set to take place in a context marked by a war-weakened Hezbollah and a sharp polarization over its arsenal, compounded by the ongoing disagreements over the current electoral law, including the expatriates’ voting mechanism — a perfect pretext for postponing an election that could not come at a worse time for many key players.Many observers argue that Hezbollah would have a strong interest in delaying as long as possible a popularity test that could expose a potential discontent within its community. This view, however, is not unanimous.“Contrary to...

You have reached your article limit Ease back into your routine with our Fall Special! Fall offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months. Already have an account? Log in