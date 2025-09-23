Trump to present Gaza peace proposal to group of Arab leaders, Axios reports | Live

As part of the commemorations marking the first anniversary of the death of its former leader, Hezbollah plans to illuminate the Raouche Rocks on Thursday with an image of its former secretary-general, Hassan Nasrallah, after moving the event forward from Sept. 28 to Sept. 25.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam issued a circular on Monday calling for "the strict enforcement of the law regarding the use of public land and maritime areas, as well as heritage and tourist sites, public buildings and places of significant national importance."
The Israeli army opened fire with machine guns from the Israeli position of "Ramtha" towards the Bastra Farm located south of the town of Kfar Shuba, in the Hasbaya district, according to our correspondent in southern Lebanon.
Canada, France, Germany, and other Western and European countries offered on Monday to provide financial contributions, medical personnel or equipment to treat patients from Gaza in the occupied West Bank, Reuters reported.
“We urge Israel to restore the medical corridor to the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, so that medical evacuations from Gaza can resume and patients can receive the urgent medical care they need in the Palestinian territories,” the countries stated in a joint statement released by Canada.
Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the European Union and Poland were among the more than a dozen signatories to the statement.
The United States was not among the signatories.
France and several other countries recognized a Palestinian state from the U.N. podium on Monday, seeking to increase pressure on Israel to end the war in Gaza, in what was a historic but largely symbolic move.
Andorra became the sixth country to take this step during the 80th session of the U.N. General Assembly, joining France, Monaco, Luxembourg, Belgium and Malta. The United Kingdom, Canada, Portugal, and Australia had preceded them on Sunday, during a United Nations conference in New York.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Fox News on Monday that his country does not consider Hamas a terrorist organization, but rather a "resistance movement," Reuters reported.
Speaking earlier at a U.N. conference on Palestine, the Turkish leader accused Israel of committing genocide and of seeking to make the establishment of a Palestinian state impossible.
"The Netanyahu government's goal is to make the establishment of a Palestinian state impossible and to forcibly displace as many Palestinians as possible," Erdogan said.
"The [Benjamin] Netanyahu government, originating from a society that was once a victim of the Holocaust, is now committing genocide against neighbors with whom it has shared land and water for millennia," he added.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, who met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, asked for Washington's support to ensure that Israel respects the cease-fire agreement that ended the war with Hezbollah last fall, as well as increased support for the Lebanese Army.
Southern Lebanon had its second consecutive night without major incidents since the Bint Jbeil massacre on Sunday, except for drone overflights that continued this morning over several towns, according to our correspondent in the South.
In an interview with Sky News Arabia on Monday, the U.S. regional envoy (and their ambassador to Ankara), Tom Barrack, stated that "the situation in Lebanon is very difficult."
Known for his conciliatory approach, he even went so far as to say that everything Beirut does "amounts to mere words, without any tangible action," warning that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "doesn't care about borders or red lines."
Top news story this morning
U.S. President Donald Trump is set to present a peace and post-war governance plan for Gaza to a group of Arab and Muslim leaders today, Axios reported Monday, citing two U.S. officials and two Arab officials.
According to Axios, representatives from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Indonesia, and Pakistan will attend the meeting.
In addition to the release of hostages and an end to the war, Trump is expected to discuss principles related to an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, as well as post-war governance without Hamas involvement, according to Axios.
The United States also wants Arab and Muslim countries to agree to send military forces to Gaza to facilitate the Israeli withdrawal and to provide Arab and Muslim funding for the transition and reconstruction, Axios added.
