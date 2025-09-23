Trump to present Gaza peace proposal to group of Arab leaders, Axios reports | Live

Canada, France, Germany, and other Western and European countries offered on Monday to provide financial contributions, medical personnel or equipment to treat patients from Gaza in the occupied West Bank, Reuters reported.

“We urge Israel to restore the medical corridor to the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, so that medical evacuations from Gaza can resume and patients can receive the urgent medical care they need in the Palestinian territories,” the countries stated in a joint statement released by Canada.

Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the European Union and Poland were among the more than a dozen signatories to the statement.

The United States was not among the signatories.