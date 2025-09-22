France recognizes Palestinian State, Macron says it’s ‘for Peace’ between Israelis and Palestinians

On Monday, Emmanuel Macron formally recognized the State of Palestine on behalf of France from the United Nations podium, framing it as a step toward peace with Israel — a historic move, though largely symbolic for now.

"France recognizes today the State of Palestine," "for peace between the Israeli people and the Palestinian people," the French president solemnly declared to applause at the opening of the United Nations' annual general assembly in New York, an event set to be dominated by the war in Gaza.

"We are here because the time has come. The time has come to free the 48 hostages held by Hamas. The time has come to stop the war, the bombings in Gaza, the massacres and the fleeing populations. The time has come because the urgency is everywhere. The time for peace has come, because we are just moments away from no longer being able to seize it," he insisted.

Like Israel, which denounced this decision already formalized Sunday by the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Portugal — and expected to be followed by other countries Monday at the U.N. — the United States condemned the recognition.

The main ally of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump "thinks it is a reward for Hamas" to recognize the State of Palestine, his spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said Monday. French president Macron countered this accusation in his speech, affirming that "this recognition is a defeat for Hamas."

Emmanuel Macron initiated a summit, co-chaired with Saudi Arabia, on the future of the two-state solution, the result of several months of intense diplomatic effort to rally as many countries as possible and attempt to forge a peace plan.

It led to the overwhelming adoption by the U.N. General Assembly of a text supporting a future Palestinian state but unequivocally excluding Hamas. This was a condition required by many Western countries.

This brings the number of countries that have taken this step to at least 146 out of 193 U.N. member states, according to an AFP tally. This does not change the Palestinians' observer status at the U.N.; full membership has been blocked by the United States.

Several other countries were expected to join the movement Monday, including Andorra, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, and San Marino, according to Emmanuel Macron.

Germany, for its part, does not plan to do so in the short term. "Recognition of a Palestinian state should rather be at the end of the process. But such a process needs to start now," said German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul.

'Erasure' of Palestinians

Italy holds the same position, but tens of thousands of people demonstrated across the peninsula Monday to "denounce the genocide in Gaza," during a day of mobilization that included clashes in Milan.

In France, recognition was celebrated by nearly a hundred left-wing-run cities that raised the Palestinian flag on their city halls, despite firm opposition from the interior minister.

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas, who was to speak via video after being denied a U.S. visa, hailed the new recognitions as "an important and necessary step toward achieving a just and lasting peace."

But some diplomats fear Israeli reprisals.

Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated Sunday that there would be no Palestinian state and threatened to expand settlements in the West Bank, while two far-right Israeli ministers, Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, even called for the annexation of this occupied Palestinian territory.

But "we must not feel intimidated by the risk of reprisals, because, whatever we do, these actions will continue," insisted U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in an interview with AFP, referring to the war in Gaza and "the insidious annexation of the West Bank."

In this context, the speech by the Israeli prime minister on Friday at the U.N. General Assembly is highly anticipated, as is Donald Trump's on Tuesday.

For Max Rodenbeck of the International Crisis Group, any diplomatic effort to support Palestinian rights is "welcome," but without "concrete measures," these recognitions risk "distracting from the reality, which is the accelerated erasure of Palestinian life from their homeland."

The Oct. 7, 2023 attack against Israel by Hamas killed 1,219 people on the Israeli side, mostly civilians, according to official data.

According to the health ministry in the Gaza government, Israeli reprisals have claimed the lives of 65,062 Palestinians, mostly civilians, in the Gaza Strip, where Hamas has been in power since 2007.