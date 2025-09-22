Joseph Aoun in New York: Ongoing Israeli aggression in south Lebanon hampers army deployment

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has met with several heads of state in New York, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. On his X account, shared details of his meetings, in which he noted that the deployment of the Lebanese Army in southern Lebanon is hindered by the Israeli occupation of at least five outposts and daily strikes targeting villages and civilians.

During a meeting with Slovak President Peter Pellegrini, Aoun explained the situation in southern Lebanon. He also said that "the return of Syrian refugees to their country is necessary," calling for "humanitarian aid to be provided to them inside Syria itself." For his part, the Slovak president broached his country’s willingness "to help Lebanon in the social, humanitarian and health fields," and extended "an invitation to visit Slovakia to strengthen coordination between the two countries across various sectors."

Aoun also met with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, briefing him on the role of the Lebanese Army south of the Litani River as part of the implementation of resolution 1701. Aoun pointed out that "the Israeli army is hampering the deployment of the force, as it continues to occupy hills in south Lebanon and carries out hostilities against villages and the civilian population." "The government is pursuing the implementation of the resolution aiming to gradually limit weapons," emphasized Aoun.

With Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin, Aoun also discussed the situation in southern Lebanon, pointing to the Israeli strike on a car in Bint Jbeil which killed four family members and injured two others. Aoun stressed the need "to end these attacks," while thanking Ireland "for its participation in UNIFIL."

Furthermore, Aoun told Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden that "Israel’s aggressive policy poses a threat to peace and stability in the Middle East and places the international community before a direct challenge concerning respect for decisions in favor of global peace and stability."

While Aoun is in New York, U.S. regional envoy Tom Barrack said that "the situation in Lebanon is very difficult," claiming that all Beirut does "amounts to words, without tangible action." Meanwhile, Israel continues to escalate its attacks, raising the specter of a new open war in Lebanon.