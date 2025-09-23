France, 9 others recognize Palestinian state at UN General Assembly, Lebanon approves 2026 budget: Everything you need to know this Tuesday

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz. Some key things to watch for today:10 a.m.-12 p.m. Finance Minister Yassin Jaber meets with Jean-Christophe Carré, regional director of the World Bank, and a delegation from the Bank; he also meets with Ernesto Rego, regional director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and a delegation from the IMF.4 p.m. Funeral procession for the five martyrs of the Bint Jbeil massacre, who were killed in the attack by the Israeli enemy on the town. The procession will begin at Al-Rayah Square in the main market and will then proceed to the martyrs' final resting place. Israel’s ground invasion of Gaza City enters 2nd week, killing scores of Palestinians and cutting off medical access: Israel continues its heavy shelling of Gaza...

Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz. Some key things to watch for today:10 a.m.-12 p.m. Finance Minister Yassin Jaber meets with Jean-Christophe Carré, regional director of the World Bank, and a delegation from the Bank; he also meets with Ernesto Rego, regional director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and a delegation from the IMF.4 p.m. Funeral procession for the five martyrs of the Bint Jbeil massacre, who were killed in the attack by the Israeli enemy on the town. The procession will begin at Al-Rayah Square in the main market and will then proceed to the martyrs' final resting place. Israel’s ground invasion of Gaza City enters 2nd week, killing scores of Palestinians and cutting off medical access: Israel continues its heavy shelling of...

