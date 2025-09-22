Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Will Naim Qassem’s appeal be heard in Riyadh?

Saudi envoy Yazid bin Farhan held a rare meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. Yet the kingdom appears unwilling to yield on the issue of weapons.

L'OLJ / By Jeanine JALKH, 22 September 2025 16:43

The unexpected remarks by Hezbollah’s Secretary General Naim Qassem on Friday took everyone by surprise.By calling on Saudi Arabia to engage in dialogue, Qassem signaled a notable shift in the regional dynamic. It was a sudden reversal that should be seen in the wake of the Israeli strike in Doha on Sept. 9 targeting senior Hamas political leaders.The shock of that event shook not only Qatar but the entire Gulf, including Saudi Arabia, which no longer considers itself safe from Israeli strikes. But does that mean Saudi Arabia will heed the call of the Hezbollah figure, who never missed an opportunity to criticize it? Context Qassem wants to 'turn a new page' with Saudi Arabia According to L’Orient-Le Jour’s information, Qassem’s comments came after Riyadh cracked open (a small) window for dialogue.“Saudi Ambassador Walid Bukhari...
