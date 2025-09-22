Will Naim Qassem’s appeal be heard in Riyadh?

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google The unexpected remarks by Hezbollah’s Secretary General Naim Qassem on Friday took everyone by surprise.By calling on Saudi Arabia to engage in dialogue, Qassem signaled a notable shift in the regional dynamic. It was a sudden reversal that should be seen in the wake of the Israeli strike in Doha on Sept. 9 targeting senior Hamas political leaders.The shock of that event shook not only Qatar but the entire Gulf, including Saudi Arabia, which no longer considers itself safe from Israeli strikes. But does that mean Saudi Arabia will heed the call of the Hezbollah figure, who never missed an opportunity to criticize it? Context Qassem wants to 'turn a new page' with Saudi Arabia According to L’Orient-Le Jour’s information, Qassem’s comments came after Riyadh cracked open (a small) window for dialogue.“Saudi Ambassador Walid Bukhari...

The unexpected remarks by Hezbollah’s Secretary General Naim Qassem on Friday took everyone by surprise.By calling on Saudi Arabia to engage in dialogue, Qassem signaled a notable shift in the regional dynamic. It was a sudden reversal that should be seen in the wake of the Israeli strike in Doha on Sept. 9 targeting senior Hamas political leaders.The shock of that event shook not only Qatar but the entire Gulf, including Saudi Arabia, which no longer considers itself safe from Israeli strikes. But does that mean Saudi Arabia will heed the call of the Hezbollah figure, who never missed an opportunity to criticize it? Context Qassem wants to 'turn a new page' with Saudi Arabia According to L’Orient-Le Jour’s information, Qassem’s comments came after Riyadh cracked open (a small) window for dialogue.“Saudi Ambassador Walid...

You have reached your article limit Ease back into your routine with our Fall Special! Fall offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months. Already have an account? Log in