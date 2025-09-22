Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

INFLATION

Inflation in Lebanon slows down in August, but remains high

Lebanon’s double-digit yearly inflation remains well above global average.

L'Orient Today / By Stephanie Bechara, 22 September 2025 16:40

Inflation in Lebanon slows down in August, but remains high

A supermarket in Lebanon. (Credit: M.A.)

BEIRUT — The Consumer Price Index (CPI) — or the benchmark indicator that tracks inflation — rose by 0.56 percent in August, marking a slowdown compared to the previous month (+1.32 percent), according to the latest numbers published Monday by Lebanon’s Central Administration of Statistics (CAS). 

The CPI rose 14.17 percent year-on-year, slightly below the 14.24 percent in July, but remains nonetheless significantly high.

In similar news

BDL estimates Lebanese GDP at $28 billion in 2024

In a video statement shared on social media last month, Economy and Trade Minister Amer Bisat acknowledged that Lebanon’s numbers were high “compared to emerging markets and the global economy, where inflation averages between 3 to 4 percent.” 

With the country’s monetary and fiscal policies already tight, and despite the Lebanese Lira (LL) remaining stable for the past two years (at LL89,500-to-the-dollar), the minister evoked structural issues associated with the Lebanese economy, including its heavy dependence on imports, and the absence of proper market competition.

On a monthly basis, the categories that experienced an increase in prices were food and non-alcoholic beverages (+3.40 percent), followed by restaurants and hotels (+0.97 percent), rent (+0.9 percent), health (+0.49 percent) and alcoholic beverages and tobacco (+0.33 percent), while clothing and footwear recorded a decrease of 2.29 percent.

On a yearly basis, education continued to top the list with a 30.74 percent increase year-on-year, followed by new rent (+28.83 percent), food and non-alcoholic beverages (+23.55 percent), alcoholic beverages and tobacco (+14.12 percent), and restaurant and hotels (12.16 percent).

Geographically, the CPI marked a slight uptick in all regions with North Lebanon leading the way (+0.96 percent), followed by the South (+0.8 percent), Beirut (+0.67 percent), Nabatieh (+0.41 percent), Mount Lebanon (+0.39 percent), and the Bekaa (+0.36 percent).

BEIRUT — The Consumer Price Index (CPI) — or the benchmark indicator that tracks inflation — rose by 0.56 percent in August, marking a slowdown compared to the previous month (+1.32 percent), according to the latest numbers published Monday by Lebanon’s Central Administration of Statistics (CAS). The CPI rose 14.17 percent year-on-year, slightly below the 14.24 percent in July, but remains nonetheless significantly high. In similar news BDL estimates Lebanese GDP at $28 billion in 2024 In a video statement shared on social media last month, Economy and Trade Minister Amer Bisat acknowledged that Lebanon’s numbers were high “compared to emerging markets and the global economy, where inflation averages between 3 to 4 percent.” With the country’s monetary and fiscal policies already tight, and despite the Lebanese...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top