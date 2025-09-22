Ortagus increases pressure in Lebanon: More action needed, fast

A Lebanese Army Humvee at the site of an Israeli strike that targeted a vehicle on the Khardali road, in the Marjayoun district, southern Lebanon, on Sept. 20, 2025. (Credit: Rabih Daher/AFP)
American envoy Morgan Ortagus' visit to Lebanon on Sunday was low-profile; she attended a meeting of the Cease-fire Monitoring Committee in Southern Lebanon. Based on our information, she was firm on the need to speed up the weapons withdrawal process, leaving no room for delays.For the U.S. envoy, the Lebanese Army must proceed quickly and vigorously to finish the mission of entirely withdrawing weapons from south of the Litani River.The Lebanese Army's plan, presented to the government on Sept. 5, gives the troops three months to finish disarmament in this area. The diplomat's previous visit to Lebanon Ortagus back in Lebanon this week for security meetings In this context, Ortagus indicated that Israel had targeted several sites south of the river in recent days that the army was supposed to dismantle.The Lebanese Army...
