One person killed in an Israeli drone strike on a car south of the Litani

An Israeli drone strike that hit a car at the Ain al-Kassab bend, on the road known as Khardali between the Nabatieh and Marjayoun districts, south of the Litani River, killed one person, according to our correspondent in southern Lebanon, Muntasser Abdallah.

On Saturday, Israeli leaflets were also dropped by a drone over Mais al-Jabal (Marjayoun). “The owners of these properties allowed Hezbollah to operate from their homes. They exposed their families and neighbors to danger,” the leaflets read. “Do not rent houses to Hezbollah, and do not allow it to operate in your area. Keep away from its fighters, especially the al-Radwan elite unit,” the warning continues. An Israeli army drone also dropped two sound bombs on an area south of Khiam (Marjayoun).

On the night from Friday to Saturday, the Israeli army dropped incendiary grenades on Jabal al-Rafi in the Iqlim al-Tuffah region, causing forest fires. Civil defense teams intervened to extinguish them.

Israeli army destroys a Hezbollah naval unit

The Arabic-speaking spokesperson for the Israeli army, Avichay Adraee, wrote on X on Friday that the army had killed two Hezbollah officials in strikes on southern Lebanon. “The Israeli army carried out an attack that eliminated Amer Haël Qoussaybani, head of Hezbollah’s Sinai complex in southern Lebanon. In another raid, it killed a member of the al-Radouane force in the Tebnine area,” he wrote. According to him, the two individuals were “involved in attempts to rebuild Hezbollah’s terrorist infrastructure in the region.”

The Israeli army spokesperson added that the army “attacked a naval unit used by Hezbollah to gather intelligence on Israeli forces from the Naqoura coast.” “These activities constitute a violation of agreements between Israel and Lebanon. The Israeli army will continue its actions to eliminate any threat against the State of Israel,” he continued.

The Israeli army continues to violate the cease-fire reached about a year ago, at a time when Lebanese authorities are attempting to disarm militias, including Hezbollah.

In this context, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham stated on Friday to Shams TV, based in Erbil, that Hezbollah’s disarmament is non-negotiable and that Washington would give Israel the “green light” to “do what it needs to do” if the party does not voluntarily hand over its heavy weapons to the Lebanese Army, in accordance with the process initiated by the Beirut government.