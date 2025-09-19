Israeli drone strikes in south Lebanon: At least two killed

BEIRUT — After a night of heavy Israeli bombardment on South Lebanon, drone strikes on Friday killed at least two people, according to L'Orient Today's correspondent in the region.

About an hour before Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem’s speech, an Israeli drone struck a car at the entrance of Tibnin public hospital (Bint Jbeil), killing at least one person, identified as Hussein Hassan Ramadan.

Shortly afterward, another drone targeted Ansar (Nabatieh), destroying a water tanker truck and killing its driver, Ammar Qosbaineh, a Hezbollah official. The party announced he will be buried Saturday at 5 p.m. in Jdeidet Ansar. A separate strike hit Harouf (Nabatieh) without casualties.

During the day, the Israeli army fired two illumination rounds from across the border into Yaroun's forest (Bint Jbeil) while a drone dropped a sound bomb on Yarin (Sour).

Overnight, between 10 and 11 p.m., five sound bombs were dropped by Israeli drones on Naqoura port, one of which exploded on the roof of a Lebanese Army intelligence center. A fisherman was slightly wounded but did not require hospitalization.

In the Bekaa Valley, Israeli drones flew over Janta, Yahfoufa, Kharbieh, Nabi Sheet, Khodr, Sarain, Brital, Hor Taala and Taybeh starting at 6 a.m., according to our correspondent in the region. Near Beirut, a drone was also heard over the highway linking the capital to the Bekaa.

On Thursday evening, two strikes hit Mais al-Jabal (Marjayoun), injuring a Syrian national. The village of Kfar Tibnit (Nabatieh) was then struck twice, while Debbine (Marjayoun), south of the Litani River, was also targeted.

The Israeli air force hit the al-Zaroub neighborhood of Shehabieh (Sour), and a drone struck a house in Burj Qalaway (Bint Jbeil).

Hezbollah MP Hussein Jashi visited Shehabieh and Tibnin public hospital on Friday, denouncing what he called "repeated aggressions made possible by American cover." He urged the Lebanese government to "protect citizens and their livelihoods," adding: "If the enemy thinks it can break us or that we will retreat, it is mistaken. We will continue to confront it to protect our land, our honor and our people."

That same day, President Joseph Aoun discussed the security situation in Baabda Presidential Palace with army commander Gen. Rodolph Haykal and reviewed recent developments in the south with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.