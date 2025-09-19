Over the months, Breakfast in Bed has been a real source of joy and play at the end of my weeks, a space to focus on alternative narratives, marvel at feats of achievement and get inspired by all the weird and wonderful cultural activities going on in the country.

This week, however, is a little bittersweet for me, as it is my last edition with you. I’m taking a little step back to embark on a new adventure in my studies, so next week, I’ll be passing the pen to my colleague Yara Malka, who will carry the spirit of Breakfast in Bed from here on in and no doubt bring to it her own exuberant flair.

Thank you for letting me be part of your weekend mornings.





As an advocate of retaining the romance of the movie-going experience, I’m very excited to learn about the restoration of the Colisée Cinema . This legendary cinema fueled the imagination of generations, stayed open during the civil war and now and after years of neglect, it is being restored to its former glory – bringing with it some hope for Hamra’s cultural future.





In other film news, award-winning director Madonna Adib sat down with Soulayma Mardm Bey last week to discuss her latest film, Overnight, which takes place during the early days of the 2011 Syrian uprising and explores the intertwining of bodies, femininity and queer identity. “The queer community [in Syria] has always existed — a community that laughs, has fun, loves to party — even if it had to stay hidden,” she tells us.





Something else that feels almost cinematic is the journey of Michelin star chef Alan Geeam, who arrived in Paris in his early 20s, starting out as dish washer. The much-loved chef and TV regular from Tripoli is now returning to impart his “gastronomic philosophy” on Lebanon, opening three restaurants at the Le Gray in downtown Beirut. Best to get your bookings in soon!





Now that the heat is a little more breathable, if only marginally so, you may be on the hunt for weekend diversions closer to the city. An evocative art exhibition or a cool concert might be just what you need to add some variation to the weekly dash to the sea. As ever, Marguerita Sejaan is our guide.





Speaking of weekends, it’s hard to believe that last week’s L’Orient-Le Jour festival is already over. Last week, the Beirut hippodrome was alive with music , comedy, debate and talks from the likes of Kim Ghattas to Nawaf Salam. If you were there and want to relive the magic, or if you want to soothe your FOMO you can catch the highlights of the cultural extravaganza here.



