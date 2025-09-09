Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
RENNOVATION

The Colisée of Hamra reopens its doors: A cinema's memory, a theater's future

After decades of neglect, the legendary venue on Sourati Street is coming back to life through the Tiro Association for Arts.

L'OLJ / By Nanette Ziadé-Ritter, 09 September 2025 10:29

Lire cet article en Français
The Colisée of Hamra reopens its doors: A cinema's memory, a theater's future

The Colisée hall in Hamra undergoing renovations ahead of its opening on Sept. 13, 2025. (Credit: Association Tiro)

Some places never truly disappear. Even after the curtains close, the dust settles on the seats and the neon lights fade, they linger in collective memory. The Colisée is one of them.Nestled in the heart of Hamra, this legendary theater fueled the imagination of generations. Teenagers in the 1970s — and their elders before them — once stared wide-eyed at its immense screen, dazzled by the bustle of the neighborhood before the war.Now, the Colisée is being reborn through an initiative by the Tiro Association for Arts, already behind similar cultural revivals in Sour, Tripoli and Nabatieh. Beirut cultural hubs Andrée Sfeir-Semler: I am ready to cross fire and oceans to defend my artists From flames to renewalThe Colisée’s story is one of near-loss and revival. Originally owned by Emirati businessmen, it was later rented by the Itani...
