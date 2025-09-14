Day 2: Trumpet for freedom, voices against silence
At the Beirut Hippodrome, Ibrahim Maalouf delivered a blazing concert Saturday night, dedicated to memory, family and freedom of expression. The second day also featured lively debates on activism in the era of social media and the censorship that continues to straitjacket artistic creation in Lebanon.
The concert by Ibrahim Maalouf, organized at the Beirut Hippodrome as part of the world tour "Trumpets of Michel Ange," was the highlight of the second day of the L’Orient-Le Jour Festival, which celebrates the newspaper’s 101st anniversary. (Credit: Mohammad Yassin/L'Orient-Le Jour)
With the confidence of a tightrope walker, Franco-Lebanese trumpeter Ibrahim Maalouf opened his "Trumpets of Michel Ange" concert. In 90 seconds, the Beirut Hippodrome was already on its feet, swept up by the contagious energy of a musician who doesn’t just play: He tells stories, he leads, he carries the audience away.The stands, soon transformed into an impromptu choir, echoed his refrains like popular anthems. The aisles vibrated with spontaneous dancers, some hesitant, others completely giving themselves over to the rhythm. In this musical communion, Maalouf, accompanied by his orchestra "Trumpets of Michel Ange," proved once again that he is less a solitary virtuoso than a collective catalyst.In gratitude, he turned to his loved ones seated in the hall, his audience — “without whom this music would be nothing but...
