Aoun briefed on results of Saddi's meeting with TotalEnergies

BEIRUT — Energy Minister Joe Saddi met with officials from TotalEnergies, one of the leading fuel suppliers in Lebanon, in Paris on Tuesday, concerning gas exploration in Lebanese fields, and on Friday, shared the results of those meetings with President Joseph Aoun, the state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported.

In the late 2010s, TotalEnergies led a consortium of companies that won the exploration and exploitation licenses for several blocks within Lebanon's exclusive economic zone. TotalEnergies, Eni and Novatek — which became TotalEnergies/Eni/QatarEnergy after the 2022 agreement between Lebanon and Israel — carried out two initial explorative drillings in two blocks within Lebanon's EEZ in 2020, with no conclusive results. The consortium put its prospecting on hold when the war between Israel and Hezbollah broke out, and in light of disagreements with Lebanon over the terms of the licenses for the other blocks.

EDF, which was also involved in the Paris meetings, has provided Électricité du Liban with technical expertise on several projects.