EXPLAINER

Lebanon-Cyprus maritime border: Will there be an agreement soon?

The meeting between President Joseph Aoun and his Cypriot counterpart in early July revived hopes for progress.

L'OLJ / By Thomas Duquesne, 30 July 2025 18:48

Lebanon-Cyprus maritime border: Will there be an agreement soon?

Lebanese President Michel Aoun, during the ceremony organized on the occasion of the signing of gas contracts, on Feb. 9, 2018. (Credit: Anwar Amro/AFP)

The long-frozen issue of maritime border delimitation between Lebanon and Cyprus may be nearing resolution — an important step for Beirut as it seeks to settle border disputes with neighboring Cyprus, Israel and Syria. The goal: to present Lebanon as a stable and attractive destination for oil companies eager to explore its offshore hydrocarbon potential.Among these disputes, the Cyprus file is the one moving fastest. In early July, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides recommitted to advancing negotiations during a summit in Nicosia. Diana Kaissy, a member of the advisory committee of the Lebanese Oil and Gas Initiative (LOGI), told L’Orient-Le Jour she believes the deal could be finalized “before the end of the year.” Why is this important? Connecting the Lebanese and Cypriot power grids, a...
The long-frozen issue of maritime border delimitation between Lebanon and Cyprus may be nearing resolution — an important step for Beirut as it seeks to settle border disputes with neighboring Cyprus, Israel and Syria. The goal: to present Lebanon as a stable and attractive destination for oil companies eager to explore its offshore hydrocarbon potential.Among these disputes, the Cyprus file is the one moving fastest. In early July, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides recommitted to advancing negotiations during a summit in Nicosia. Diana Kaissy, a member of the advisory committee of the Lebanese Oil and Gas Initiative (LOGI), told L’Orient-Le Jour she believes the deal could be finalized “before the end of the year.” Why is this important? Connecting the Lebanese and Cypriot power grids,...
