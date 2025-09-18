Geagea says state weakness behind latest attack against UNIFIL

BEIRUT — Lebanese Forces (LF) leader Samir Geagea condemned Wednesday’s brief obstruction of a UNIFIL patrol in South Lebanon, along with similar recent incidents, in a message posted on X.

He also criticized the Lebanese security forces for not cracking down on those responsible, arguing that this “hesitation” encourages the repetition of such incidents.

The LF leader took the opportunity to level broader criticisms at what he sees as a lack of determination by the government to assert its authority in the face of Hezbollah’s leadership.

“In recent days, new attacks have targeted peacekeeping forces in the South, following similar incidents in recent months, despite the government’s assertion that these forces should not be targeted,” Geagea said.

“The repeated nature of these attacks shows that the security forces are not treating these incidents with the seriousness they require. Otherwise, how can their persistence be explained if the security forces had really done their duty and arrested all those who attacked these forces?” he asked.

“How can countries around the world take the Lebanese state seriously when it is clear to everyone that after nine months of the new presidential term and eight months of government, power in Lebanon remains hesitant and sluggish?” he added.

Criticism of Hezbollah declarations

“What has happened in the last two months raises serious questions about the trajectory of this new state: From the clear and open statements by various Hezbollah officials, who, with great arrogance, sideline the decisions of the Lebanese government, to the party’s public announcement that it is rebuilding its military force despite government decisions, to attacks on public property and peacekeeping forces,” lamented the Christian leader, one of Hezbollah’s most outspoken opponents.

This statement seems to refer both to the government’s recent reversal of its initial early August decision to try to complete the disarmament of Hezbollah by year’s end — after a backpedal from the Amal-Hezbollah alliance — and to recent comments made by Hezbollah deputy secretary general Naim Qassem on Wednesday.

During a commemoration organized by Hezbollah for the first anniversary of the deadly pager attack, Qassem said Israel had failed to “destroy [their] capabilities” or “force them out of the battle.”

“All this compels those in power to assume their responsibilities to the overwhelming majority of Lebanese who want to live under the authority of a real state, by asserting its presence on the ground as any normal and stable state would,” Geagea concluded.

On Wednesday, residents of Zrarieh (Saida) briefly blocked in the morning a UNIFIL patrol, which was crossing the town without a Lebanese Army escort.

Men intercepted the patrol for about ten minutes, before others intervened and allowed it to continue. A similar scene unfolded in Jebshit (Nabatieh).