Byblos welcomes its first 'Echoes of Theater' festival

In Byblos, the ancient stones have often echoed with music, wine, celebrations and summer festivals. This time, the city turns to theater: from Sept. 18 to 21, it will host its very first festival of the kind, "Echoes of Theater," organized by the "Theater of Tomorrow" association in partnership with the Jbeil-Byblos municipality and several public and private institutions.

It all began in January 2023, when a handful of enthusiasts decided to believe in theater as a force capable of changing lives. From this conviction, the "Theater of Tomorrow" association was born. For its founder, Najwa Bassil, and her six members, all women, the stage is a space for expression and transmission that should be decentralized.

Their ambition is deeply rooted in the absolute charm of Byblos. They dream of a theater that travels, that radiates throughout the country and opens its doors to Lebanese artists as well as voices from abroad. But their drive is not limited to performances: The association wants to train a new generation, provide workshops and creative tools for young people and, ultimately, highlight all stage professions through a dedicated award in collaboration with universities, starting with the next edition.

An exceptional venue for an ambitious program

For this first adventure, the choice of venue in itself is a statement of intent: The recently restored former silk mill of the Armenian orphanage is opening its doors for the first time to the performing arts. Nestled at the seaside, it provides the backdrop for an event aiming to become a mainstay in Lebanon’s cultural landscape.

The program is as eclectic as it is ambitious. Four plays will be showcased: "Chou Mnelbous" by Yahya Jaber with Anjo Rihane, "Hamlet: Al Amir al-Majnoun," a Shakespeare adaptation with Rifaat Torbay, "Paradisco," a musical creation by Samer Hanna and "Chou sar bi Kfarmenkhar," a puppet show for children and families by Karim Dakroub.

At the same time, discussions are underway to schedule "Wadad," a play exploring the still-relevant tragedy of the disappeared during the Lebanese war through an intimate narrative.

“We want this festival to become a long-term fixture and, to that end, plan to stage plays throughout the year, with the festival itself remaining an annual event,” Bassil explains.

With "Echoes of Theater," Byblos will no longer be only the city of music and summer festivals: It becomes a crossroads for meetings between local and international artists, where Lebanese theater finds its breath, tells its story, grows and may even be exported.

From Sept. 18 to 21.

Tickets available at Antoine Ticketing and Gebran Jebil Bookstore.

This article was translated from L'Orient-Le Jour.