‘Palestine 36’: The spirit of resistance premieres at TIFF
Annemarie Jacir discusses the “insanity” of shooting her new film during a genocide.
L'Orient Today / By Jim Quilty,
10 September 2025 16:18
The film’s international cast includes Jeremy Irons, center, playing the British High Commissioner to the Palestine Mandate. (Credit: Philistine Films)
BEIRUT — This week, Annemarie Jacir’s fourth feature film is having its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival. Her most ambitious work to date, “Palestine 36,” tells the story of Palestine’s 1936-39 Great Revolt.The Palestinian filmmaker, poet and producer considers the uprising “the most pivotal moment of our history.” It is less well known than the Nakba (catastrophe), the long process of Palestinian erasure that began with the occupation of Palestine and creation of the state of Israel in 1948, and which continues today in the real-time bloodletting in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. Yet the Nakba’s dying fall can only be understood in the context of the dissonant music of the Great Revolt. More from Jim Beirut’s Ayloul festival returns to celebrate the work of Elias Khoury It's a daunting task, recounting this...
