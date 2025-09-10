‘Palestine 36’: The spirit of resistance premieres at TIFF

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google BEIRUT — This week, Annemarie Jacir’s fourth feature film is having its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival. Her most ambitious work to date, “Palestine 36,” tells the story of Palestine’s 1936-39 Great Revolt.The Palestinian filmmaker, poet and producer considers the uprising “the most pivotal moment of our history.” It is less well known than the Nakba (catastrophe), the long process of Palestinian erasure that began with the occupation of Palestine and creation of the state of Israel in 1948, and which continues today in the real-time bloodletting in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. Yet the Nakba’s dying fall can only be understood in the context of the dissonant music of the Great Revolt. More from Jim Beirut’s Ayloul festival returns to celebrate the work of Elias Khoury It's a daunting task, recounting this...

BEIRUT — This week, Annemarie Jacir’s fourth feature film is having its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival. Her most ambitious work to date, “Palestine 36,” tells the story of Palestine’s 1936-39 Great Revolt.The Palestinian filmmaker, poet and producer considers the uprising “the most pivotal moment of our history.” It is less well known than the Nakba (catastrophe), the long process of Palestinian erasure that began with the occupation of Palestine and creation of the state of Israel in 1948, and which continues today in the real-time bloodletting in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. Yet the Nakba’s dying fall can only be understood in the context of the dissonant music of the Great Revolt. More from Jim Beirut’s Ayloul festival returns to celebrate the work of Elias Khoury It's a daunting...

You have reached your article limit Now is not the time to stop reading. Stay informed for $1 only! Already have an account? Log in