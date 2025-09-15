FILM
Nine shards of Beirut in Ecrans du Reel’s short film program
L'Orient Today / By Jim Quilty, 15 September 2025 16:28
BEIRUT — The short film program of the 20th edition of Ecrans du Reel comprises nine works, diverse pieces that are deeply engaged with different facets of the Lebanese condition. The selection is divided into two separate programs.Projecting on Sept. 13, the series’ first program of six films offers a diverse range — from personal reflections on life in contemporary Beirut to contemplations of community history, archive-inspired lyricism to sci-fi slanted critique. More from Jim ‘Palestine 36’: The spirit of resistance premieres at TIFF The work that most Lebanese will relate to is Laura Menassa’s “A Drone Story” (2024). Shot in Beirut in November 2024, the footage is that of an observational doc mingling exterior and interior shots (presumably the filmmaker’s residence). This is accompanied by the pernicious whine of the drone,...
BEIRUT — The short film program of the 20th edition of Ecrans du Reel comprises nine works, diverse pieces that are deeply engaged with different facets of the Lebanese condition. The selection is divided into two separate programs.Projecting on Sept. 13, the series’ first program of six films offers a diverse range — from personal reflections on life in contemporary Beirut to contemplations of community history, archive-inspired lyricism to sci-fi slanted critique. More from Jim ‘Palestine 36’: The spirit of resistance premieres at TIFF The work that most Lebanese will relate to is Laura Menassa’s “A Drone Story” (2024). Shot in Beirut in November 2024, the footage is that of an observational doc mingling exterior and interior shots (presumably the filmmaker’s residence). This is accompanied by the pernicious...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic