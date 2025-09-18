Oussama Saad takes another step toward breaking with Hezbollah

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Hezbollah’s isolation on the Sunni scene grows clearer. As pressure mounts for it to accept the state’s monopoly on weapons, Hezbollah finds itself increasingly deserted by former allies. The latest is Oussama Saad, president of the Popular Nasserite Organization and MP for Saida. On Tuesday, he openly criticized the “sectarianization of the resistance” and firmly endorsed the principle of a weapons monopoly. The MP, who has distanced himself from Hezbollah since the 2019 popular uprising, has now taken a further step toward cementing this split, at a time when the party needs allies more than ever.Saad spoke during a ceremony marking the 43rd anniversary of the founding of the Lebanese National Resistance Front, a leftist coalition that united fighters from various sects to confront Israel after the 1982 invasion. The event was attended...

