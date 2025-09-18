Oussama Saad takes another step toward breaking with Hezbollah
The MP from Saida criticized on Tuesday the “sectarianization of the resistance” and voiced support for a monopoly on weapons, angering Hezbollah, which finds itself increasingly abandoned by its allies.
The president of the Nasserist Popular Organization, Oussama Saad, delivering his speech in Saida on Sept. 16, 2025. (Credit: Saad's Facebook page)
Hezbollah’s isolation on the Sunni scene grows clearer. As pressure mounts for it to accept the state’s monopoly on weapons, Hezbollah finds itself increasingly deserted by former allies. The latest is Oussama Saad, president of the Popular Nasserite Organization and MP for Saida. On Tuesday, he openly criticized the “sectarianization of the resistance” and firmly endorsed the principle of a weapons monopoly. The MP, who has distanced himself from Hezbollah since the 2019 popular uprising, has now taken a further step toward cementing this split, at a time when the party needs allies more than ever.Saad spoke during a ceremony marking the 43rd anniversary of the founding of the Lebanese National Resistance Front, a leftist coalition that united fighters from various sects to confront Israel after the 1982 invasion. The event was attended...
Hezbollah’s isolation on the Sunni scene grows clearer. As pressure mounts for it to accept the state’s monopoly on weapons, Hezbollah finds itself increasingly deserted by former allies. The latest is Oussama Saad, president of the Popular Nasserite Organization and MP for Saida. On Tuesday, he openly criticized the “sectarianization of the resistance” and firmly endorsed the principle of a weapons monopoly. The MP, who has distanced himself from Hezbollah since the 2019 popular uprising, has now taken a further step toward cementing this split, at a time when the party needs allies more than ever.Saad spoke during a ceremony marking the 43rd anniversary of the founding of the Lebanese National Resistance Front, a leftist coalition that united fighters from various sects to confront Israel after the 1982 invasion. The event was...
You have reached your article limit
Ease back into your routine with our Fall Special!