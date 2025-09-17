Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
After the Doha summit: Netanyahu escalates Gaza City offensive, Lebanon fears the worst

Beirut is expecting a visit from U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus while talks between state authorities and Hezbollah on its disarmament are ongoing.

L'OLJ / By L'Orient Today staff, 17 September 2025 13:10

After the Doha summit: Netanyahu escalates Gaza City offensive, Lebanon fears the worst

President Joseph Aoun meets with the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, in Doha, on the sidelines of the Arab-Islamic summit on Sept. 15, 2025. (Credit: Lebanese Presidency)

As the emergency Arab-Islamic summit in Doha — convened after the Israeli strike on Qatar — was concluding, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered his military to escalate its ground offensive into Gaza City. Just hours after the summit ended, Israeli warplanes struck a residential area near Nabatieh in south Lebanon, followed by Israeli calls for the evacuation of Yemen’s Hodeida port.Lebanon had hoped the Doha summit would create an Arab shield against Israeli escalation and strengthen military, security and political pressure in cooperation with the United States. For Beirut, the meeting represented a chance to regain some balance in the face of pressure and to push Washington to stop the Israeli war and prevent its intensification. The summit's recap Arab, Muslim leaders urge review of Israel ties after Qatar attack ...
