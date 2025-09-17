Electoral law: Cabinet tosses hot potato back to Parliament

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google The ping-pong between parliament and the Cabinet over the electoral law continues. After a parliamentary committee decided to leave the matter for the Cabinet to settle, the Cabinet sent the ball back into Parliament’s court. The Cabinet, which met on Tuesday at the Grand Serail under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, simply acknowledged the flaws tainting the current electoral law, particularly concerning the vote of expatriates. However, it refrained from amending the text, leaving it for Parliament to handle.This decision corners Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. In fact, a few months after snubbing 67 MPs who supported amending the 2017 law, he now finds himself compelled to convene the joint committees and, subsequently, Parliament to debate the issue — only months ahead of the legislative elections. This also came at a...

The ping-pong between parliament and the Cabinet over the electoral law continues. After a parliamentary committee decided to leave the matter for the Cabinet to settle, the Cabinet sent the ball back into Parliament’s court. The Cabinet, which met on Tuesday at the Grand Serail under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, simply acknowledged the flaws tainting the current electoral law, particularly concerning the vote of expatriates. However, it refrained from amending the text, leaving it for Parliament to handle.This decision corners Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. In fact, a few months after snubbing 67 MPs who supported amending the 2017 law, he now finds himself compelled to convene the joint committees and, subsequently, Parliament to debate the issue — only months ahead of the legislative elections. This also came...

You have reached your article limit Ease back into your routine with our Fall Special! Fall offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months. Already have an account? Log in