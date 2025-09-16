Hezbollah, Taif, reforms: Nawaf Salam reveals a little more about his principles

It’s not every day that a sitting prime minister engages in a more or less free-flowing conversation with the media live on air. But Nawaf Salam played along.

L’Orient-Le Jour closed the first edition of its “Un vent de liberté” [Wind of freedom] festival, held from Sept. 12 to 14, with a conversation with the prime minister on Sunday evening.

He answered questions from editors-in-chief Elie Fayad and Anthony Samrani with humor, a characteristic that few Lebanese know about Salam, who has forged a stern and firm image for himself.

His humor did not prevent him from focusing on his Cabinet’s two main missions: ensuring state monopoly on weapons and pursuing his multi-level reform agenda.

For security reasons, the festival’s closing event was held at the Grand Serail. More than 200 subscribers of the newspaper attended the “great debate,” held in the presence of several political and diplomatic figures and members of the L'Orient-Le Jour family, and broadcast live on public channel Télé-Liban.

By embarking on “this very special event,” to quote Samrani, Salam lifted the veil on a personal side of himself. He looked back on some of the key moments in his school and university career that shaped him into a “revolutionary student” with clear political ideals, many of which “remain today.”

This was Salam’s way to refuse to be “reduced” to his family’s background. But time has changed Salam into a “pragmatist,” as he himself said.

It should be noted that he comes from one of Beirut’s most prominent Sunni political families, several members of which served as MPs, prime ministers and ministers, including Ambara Salam al-Khalidi (Nawaf's paternal aunt), a pioneer of the feminist movement in Lebanon.

Aware of the weight of this legacy on his shoulders, the former university professor, diplomat and judge accepted the difficult task of presiding over the first Cabinet during President Joseph Aoun’s term.

But what would make a renowned magistrate leave his position as president of the International Court of Justice in The Hague to head a government in a country in crisis?

The question has been asked repeatedly since last January, which Salam is undoubtedly aware of. “But I’m not going to give cliché answers like ‘it’s out of love for the country,’” he said, triggering a burst of laughter from the audience.

“After the election of President Joseph Aoun and his very promising inauguration speech, I saw an opportunity to introduce reforms to which I have devoted much of my life and writings,” he said, referring to his works around, among other things, the Taif Agreement, adopted in 1989 to end the Lebanese Civil War.

This is undoubtedly the cornerstone of Salam’s political agenda, convinced that the agreement “has been poorly implemented” and must be fully enforced. Salam is so committed to it that he claimed to find in it answers to all the issues at the heart of today's political debate, from the disarmament of militias to economic, financial and administrative reforms.

Salam sees himself as the “heir” to the Taif Agreement, the founding moment of the Second Republic, rather than the “synthesis between March 14 and Oct. 17.”

However, he acknowledged having “political affinities with the ideals of March 14,” a camp with which he has long been considered close. This is one of his points of contention with Hezbollah.

‘Moving on to the Third Republic’

But while he is a supporter of the Taif Agreement, he said he is open to amendments if necessary and believes that it is now time to “move on to the Third Republic” to establish a modern state that takes advantage of Lebanon’s “unrivalled human resources in the region.”

Salam is therefore aware that to take this step, it is necessary to begin with “profound reform” of the public administration and, above all, to enshrine the state’s monopoly on the use of force... despite Hezbollah’s opposition, which has continued to criticize Salam and his team since the Cabinet meeting of Aug. 5, followed by those of Aug. 7 and Sept. 5, which paved the way for this laborious and difficult undertaking.

Will this be accomplished without a political price to be paid to the Shiite community? Salam did not directly answer the question. But this caution does not seem to alter his determination to move forward.

Message to Hezbollah

This is what Salam is trying to convey to Hezbollah in a rather moderate message, while remaining firm on the essentials: “Without the armed struggle waged by the Lebanese in southern Lebanon, and especially without Hezbollah, the South would not have been liberated. But after May 2000 [the date of the Israeli withdrawal], did these weapons deter the enemy from attacking us? Unfortunately, not,” he said.

“How can we be expected to believe that these weapons helped defend the country when entire villages have been destroyed? Did these weapons protect the leaders of Hezbollah?” he asked.

Finally, he said he is unaffected by what he called “blatant lies,” referring to allegations of being “an Israeli agent” which Hezbollah’s popular base has made against him.

Salam is equally firm in his determination to disarm Palestinian refugee camps, arguing that the arsenals located there “have not been used to liberate Palestine or protect the camps.”

Some would say that the Cabinet will not have time to do all this. But that does not matter to Salam, who is satisfied to “be part of the change after having succeeded in putting Lebanon on the right track,” even if he is frustrated by “the slowness of the bureaucracy and the sectarian balances” that govern the country that he “cannot change.”

This article was originally published in French in L'Orient-Le Jour and translated by Joelle El-Khoury.