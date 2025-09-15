Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

COMMENTARY

Ankara’s rupture with Tel Aviv and the paradox of fading power


L'OLJ / By Anthony TRAD, 15 September 2025 14:51

Lire cet article en Français
Ankara’s rupture with Tel Aviv and the paradox of fading power

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, during an extraordinary session at the Parliament in Ankara, Aug. 29, 2025. (Credit: AFP)

“Peace at home, peace in the world,” said Ataturk.A century later, Ankara is closing its ports to Israeli ships, cutting off trade and filtering its skies. Former allies turned bitter rivals, Israel and Turkey know how to talk to each other and how to punish.On Aug. 29, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan set the tone in Parliament: “We have completely cut our trade with Israel.”Ankara then clarified that the ban applies to government flights and shipments carrying weapons and ammunition, while commercial transit overflights remain authorized.It is Ankara’s now-familiar two-step choreography. First comes the bold move and the maximalist announcement, then the technical adjustment.In response, Tel Aviv struck back with tariff measures, scrapping the free trade agreement of the 1990s and raising customs duties on Turkish imports to 100 percent.Is...
“Peace at home, peace in the world,” said Ataturk.A century later, Ankara is closing its ports to Israeli ships, cutting off trade and filtering its skies. Former allies turned bitter rivals, Israel and Turkey know how to talk to each other and how to punish.On Aug. 29, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan set the tone in Parliament: “We have completely cut our trade with Israel.”Ankara then clarified that the ban applies to government flights and shipments carrying weapons and ammunition, while commercial transit overflights remain authorized.It is Ankara’s now-familiar two-step choreography. First comes the bold move and the maximalist announcement, then the technical adjustment.In response, Tel Aviv struck back with tariff measures, scrapping the free trade agreement of the 1990s and raising customs duties on Turkish imports to 100...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top