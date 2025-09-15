COMMENTARY
Ankara’s rupture with Tel Aviv and the paradox of fading power
L'OLJ / By Anthony TRAD, 15 September 2025 14:51
“Peace at home, peace in the world,” said Ataturk.A century later, Ankara is closing its ports to Israeli ships, cutting off trade and filtering its skies. Former allies turned bitter rivals, Israel and Turkey know how to talk to each other and how to punish.On Aug. 29, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan set the tone in Parliament: “We have completely cut our trade with Israel.”Ankara then clarified that the ban applies to government flights and shipments carrying weapons and ammunition, while commercial transit overflights remain authorized.It is Ankara’s now-familiar two-step choreography. First comes the bold move and the maximalist announcement, then the technical adjustment.In response, Tel Aviv struck back with tariff measures, scrapping the free trade agreement of the 1990s and raising customs duties on Turkish imports to 100 percent.Is...
“Peace at home, peace in the world,” said Ataturk.A century later, Ankara is closing its ports to Israeli ships, cutting off trade and filtering its skies. Former allies turned bitter rivals, Israel and Turkey know how to talk to each other and how to punish.On Aug. 29, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan set the tone in Parliament: “We have completely cut our trade with Israel.”Ankara then clarified that the ban applies to government flights and shipments carrying weapons and ammunition, while commercial transit overflights remain authorized.It is Ankara’s now-familiar two-step choreography. First comes the bold move and the maximalist announcement, then the technical adjustment.In response, Tel Aviv struck back with tariff measures, scrapping the free trade agreement of the 1990s and raising customs duties on Turkish imports to 100...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic