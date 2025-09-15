Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
What you need to know about Monday’s emergency summit in Qatar

Less than a week after the Israeli strike in Doha, Arab and Muslim leaders are meeting to demonstrate unity and decide on coordinated measures.

L'OLJ / By Dany MOUDALLAL, 15 September 2025 13:36

Lire cet article en Français
What you need to know about Monday’s emergency summit in Qatar

Men carrying the flag-draped bodies of six people killed in an Israeli strike on a Hamas delegation two days earlier, inside Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque, in Doha, on Sept. 11, 2025. (Credit: Qatar TV/AFP)

Less than a week after the unprecedented Israeli strike targeting Hamas negotiators in Qatar, the country is set to host an Arab-Islamic summit on Monday. Convened by the Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the high-level meeting aims to deliver a “collective response” to what Qatari officials have described as a new act of “state terrorism.” A preparatory meeting between the foreign ministers of the participating Arab and Muslim countries was held on Sunday to finalize a draft resolution. The summit comes as international pressure on Israel mounts, with 142 states having signed the “New York Declaration” on Friday ahead of a summit co-hosted by Paris and Riyadh, during which several countries are expected to recognize the Palestinian state. Dive deeper Why Israel’s strike on Qatar marks a turning point for Gulf monarchies ...
