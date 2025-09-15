At Doha summit, Qatari emir says Netanyahu dreams of Arab region as an 'Israeli sphere of influence' | LIVE

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called for "seeking ways to stand up" to Israeli attacks in Qatar and his country.
At the Arab-Islamic summit in Doha, Pezeshkian told his counterparts that the Israeli attack was not "a spontaneous act," but was part of the ongoing policies of Israeli forces and "the impunity they enjoy." "For two years, Gaza and the Palestinians in Gaza have been suffering enormously, and as we speak, Gaza is still under Israeli fire," he added.
"We must act together to confront Israeli actions, because Israel has violated the sovereignty of several Arab and Muslim states under the false pretext of self-defense," Pezeshkian stressed.
Football: Proceeds from the Norway-Israel match will go to MSF, announces the Norwegian Football Association
The Norwegian Football Association has announced that ticket proceeds from the Norway-Israel 2026 World Cup qualifying match will go to Doctors Without Borders (MSF) to help the NGO address "humanitarian suffering" in the Gaza Strip, reports AFP.
The match, which will be played in Oslo on Oct. 11, "is being played in a context marked by serious humanitarian suffering, and we neither want nor can remain indifferent to this," stressed Norwegian Football Association President Lisa Klaveness at a press conference.
"We believe it is entirely justified to donate the ticket proceeds to Doctors Without Borders, which is providing concrete emergency aid on the ground in Gaza," she added. During her speech, Klaveness denounced "the disproportionate attacks that have targeted Gaza for far too long."
The match will be played to a sold-out crowd at Ullevaal Stadium, which has a capacity of just over 27,000 spectators.
A demonstration organized by Doctors Without Borders takes place in Beirut. Protesters hold banners reading: "End the siege and systemic famine" and "Doctors cannot stop genocide, only world leaders can."
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani proposed a NATO-style collective security response in the event of attacks against an Arab or Islamic country, considering that an attack against one is tantamount to an attack against all.
"The security and stability of any Arab or Islamic country are an integral part of our collective security," he affirmed at the emergency Arab-Islamic summit in Doha. He added that he had proposed the creation of "a joint Arab-Islamic committee to convey our position to the Security Council and international bodies."
"We have a real opportunity to send a clear message confirming that the security of our countries is not a subject for negotiation," he continued.
Al-Sudani called on summit participants to adopt "a unified Arab and Islamic position condemning the attack" on Qatar, which he said "exceeded all limits and violated all humanitarian principles," and to develop a comprehensive roadmap for a cease-fire. He warned that failure to deter Israel "would lead to further instability and would not guarantee security for any party."
Jordan's King Abdullah II affirmed that the attack on Doha was "living proof" that the Israeli threat "knows no bounds." "Our response must be clear, decisive, and above all, dissuasive," he added.
Abdullah II reaffirmed Jordan's support for Qatar's security, emphasizing that "their stability is also Jordan's." He denounced Israel's continued expansionist policies in the occupied West Bank, which undermine "the possibility of a two-state solution."
The King insisted that the summit take concrete decisions to address Israel's actions, end the war in Gaza, and prevent further displacement of Palestinians.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said that "this important summit is taking place at a critical time, in the face of a serious challenge for the entire region."
"Let me be clear. This belligerent attitude clearly shows that Israeli practices have gone beyond all diplomatic and military logic. They have crossed all red lines. We strongly condemn Israeli aggression toward Qatar," he added.
Arab League and OIC leaders address Doha summit
Hissein Brahim Taha, head of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), said Qatar has the "fully solidarity" of OIC members and that he hopes the summit will take "firm decisions."
“We affirm our support for the outcomes of the international conference to resolve the Palestinian issue and the two-state solution,” he said, in comments cited by Al Jazeera.
The head of the Arab Leage, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, during his opening remarks, condemned silence in the face of Israeli aggression as a crime.
The summit, he said, is a "message that says enough silence to the acts of thugery by this rogue state, which has been wreaking havoc, destruction, killing and starvation within the region."
Qatar’s Emir Tamim Bin Hamad al-Thani has opened the Arab-Islamic summit in Doha with an address to the dozens of heads of state gathered in the Gulf state capital to discuss how they will collectively respond to Israel's bombing of Doha last week.
He warned of Netanyahu's intentions to turn the entire Arab region into an "Israeli sphere of influence."
"If you wish to insist on the liberation of hostages, why then do they assassinate all negotiators?" Thani posited. "How can we host, in our country, negotiating delegations from Israel while they send drones and planes for an air raid against our country?"
Israeli ultra-Orthodox group says 33 in detention for draft dodging
Eight Israeli army draft dodgers, mostly belonging to the Breslov Hasidic sect, were arrested this morning at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport, according to the Jerusalem Faction, an ultra-Orthodox group that staunchly opposes the enlistment of yeshiva students, Times of Israel reports.
The group claims that 33 draft dodgers are currently being held in military prisons. An Israeli army spokesperson neither confirmed or denied the Jerusalem Faction’s numbers.
According to the group, the eight arrested today were on their way to the Ukrainian city of Uman for the annual Rosh Hashanah pilgrimage, joining 10 other thwarted pilgrims arrested last week.
Rubio continued...
Rubio believes Hamas, who he said must be "eliminated," was emboldened by moves by Britain, France and other US allies to recognize a Palestinian state
"They're largely symbolic, they have really no impact whatsoever about bringing us any closer to a Palestinian state," Rubio insisted. "The only impact they actually have is it makes Hamas feel more emboldened."
Rubio said the U.S. would work to support Qatar's mediation capability, after Israel bombed Hamas' negotiators in the Gulf capital. "We're going to continue to encourage Qatar to play a constructive role in that regard," Rubio said.
Netanyahu, for his part, claimed he's facing threats against himself, in response to a question regarding the assassination of American conservative pundit Charlie Kirk. Netanyahu called his opponents a “threat to democracy.”
Rubio says Hamas must be 'eliminated' and Iran is a 'risk to the world'
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called for Hamas to be "eliminated" and said the U.S. maintains "maximum pressure" on Iran during a joint press conference with Netanyahu following their three-hour meeting this morning.
"A nuclear Iran governed by a radical Shiite cleric that possesses not just nuclear weapons potentially but the missiles that could deliver those weapons far away is an unacceptable risk, not just for Israel, not just for the United States, but for the world," Rubio said. "That's why the president continues with a campaign of maximum pressure."
Rubio set to head to Qatar after Israel trip
After two days in Israel, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to visit Qatar on Tuesday, two government officials in the Middle East told The Washington Post, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to share the plans with the media.
Rubio landed in Tel Aviv yesterday in a trip that coincides with today's emergency summit conference of Arab and Muslim states convened by Qatar aimed at establishing a collective response to Israel's widely condemned bombing of Doha.
Thomas Barrack, the U.S. ambassador to Turkey and special envoy for Syria, is also in Qatar.
13 New York state police officers in Israel for training program
More than a dozen police officers from the state of New York went to Israel last week for a training program dubbed “Birthright for American police chiefs,” Israel's JNS reported.
The Israeli government program for international law-enforcement officials, which was initiated six years ago by the Ministry for Diaspora Affairs, has since hosted 15 such editions of the program.
The 13 American officers are said to be learning about security issues facing Israel, undertaking counter-terrorism training to protect Jewish communities, and learning about antisemitism.
Israeli security forces are known for their brutality against Palestinians, in what international human rights organizations have dubbed an "apartheid state."
Michel Kopy, commissioner of public safety for Rye, a city outside New York City, said he was grateful for “the eye-opening opportunity” to see people living under the constant threat of danger, referring to a warning siren that had detected a missile from Yemen. JNS said this was something he intended to bring back to his community.
Israeli army orders Palestinians in Gaza City port area to evacuate
The Israeli military ordered residents of Gaza City's port area, Remal neighborhood and a high-rise residential tower to leave immediately, pending bombardment.
A statement from the army's Arabic-language spokesperson names al-Ghafri Tower and nearby tents housing displaced Palestinians at the intersection of Jaber bin Hayyan Street and Omar al-Mukhtar Street as marked for attack on the grounds that “Hamas terrorist infrastructure exists inside or adjacent to” the area.
The statement also called on people who have not yet fled the Gaza City port area and Remal neighbourhood to leave.
Israel's air force has flattened hundreds of buildings since escalating its aerial attacks on the city ahead of the government's plan to sent troops in to seize the Strip's largest urban center, despite opposition from its own military. It does not provide evidence that the buildings being targeted are used by Hamas.
UNHRC to hold debate on Israel's Doha strike
The United Nations Human Rights Council will hold an urgent debate in Geneva tomorrow on Israel's Sept. 9 attack targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar, the Council announced, cited by Reuters.
The airstrike, which Hamas says killed five of its members but not its leadership, has prompted U.S.-allied Gulf Arab states to close ranks, adding to strains in ties between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, which normalized relations in 2020.
The debate was requested by Pakistan on behalf of member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and by Kuwait on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council.
Leaders land in Doha for this afternoon's summit
President Joseph Aoun is among many leaders from the region converging in Qatar today for the emergency summit following Israel's attack on the U.S.-allied Gulf state.
It is not completely clear yet how many leaders will be attending, but estimates put the number around 80, drawing from the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and 22-member Arab League.
Among some notable arrivals are: Syria’s new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa; Emomali Rahmon, president of Tajikistan; Sudan’s army chief and de facto head of state, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan; and Rashid Meredov, prime minister of Turkmenistan, according to Doha-based Al Jazeera.
Then it came. A thunderous explosion. The kind that makes the air itself freeze. Instinct took over — I wrapped myself around Lya, pulling her down with me to the floor, covering her head with my arms. My body shook uncontrollably.
When I finally looked up, the destruction came into focus. The strike had hit a house just a few meters away, maybe three or four homes between ours and theirs. But in our neighborhood, houses stand pressed against each other, walls overlapping walls. The damage spreads like fire.
It has been two days since, and still my body trembles. My hands shake when I hold a cup. My thoughts scatter. I feel nervous, confused, and terrified. Sept. 7 was one of the worst I have ever lived through in this war.
Israeli army reportedly in the dark about Gaza plans
Israeli Army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir told Israeli lawmakers on the Knesset Subcommittee for Intelligence and Secret Services that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has left the military in the dark regarding what comes after the army's operation to seize Gaza City, Times of Israel reports, citing comments leaked to Ynet news.
“The prime minister is not telling us what comes next, we don’t know what to prepare for,” Zamir is quoted has having told the subcommittee’s members during a closed-door briefing on Friday, echoing comments he is reported to have made in cabinet meetings as well. “If they want a military government, then they should say military government.”
Ynet reports that Zamir also called the controversial U.S.-funded and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's effort to provide humanitarian aid in Gaza a “failure.”
Zamir was outspoken against the Gaza City operation, saying it would not bring about the defeat of Hamas and urging Netanyahu to take a cease-fire deal instead. In the end he pledged the army's allegiance to the government's decisions.
Gaza aid flotilla leaves Tunisia for the besieged enclave
A flotilla bound for Gaza carrying aid and pro-Palestinian activists set sail Monday from Tunisia to break Israel's suffocating blockade and establish a humanitarian corridor to the Palestinian territory, after repeated delays and two drone strikes against the flotilla's docked ships.
"We are also trying to send a message to the people of Gaza that the world has not forgotten about you," Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg said before boarding in the northern port of Bizerte.
"When our governments are failing to step up then we have no choice but to take matters into our own hands," she told AFP.
Around 20 boats that had sailed from Barcelona converged in Bizerte, with the last vessels leaving at dawn, an AFP journalist reported, with more boats set to join.
Israeli army kills one in Marjayoun district, demolishes Houla building
The Israeli army claimed responsibility for an attack on southern Lebanon last night that killed a man as he was driving a vehicle between the Marjayoun district village of Touline and the Bint Jbeil district village of Burj Qalaway.
According to an Israeli army statement, the target of the drone strike was Mohammad Ali Yassine, a Hezbollah member who Israel claims "took part in the development and production of weapons" for the party.
Israel agreed to a cease-fire with Lebanon in November 2024 but has not in fact stopped it attacks against the country, killing more than 310 people since.
At dawn this morning, the Israeli army entered the southern Lebanese village of Houla, rigged a building with explosives and detonated it. Israeli soldiers have been carrying out such incursions into Lebanon with increasing frequency in recent days. Last week, Israeli soldiers demolished a school for children with disabilities in Aita al-Shaab.
Aoun en route to Doha for emergency summit
President Joseph Aoun left Beirut this morning to join Arab leaders in Qatar for an emergency summit organized by Doha to establish a coordinated response to Israel's attack on the capital last week.
Aoun heads a delegation including Foreign Minister Joe Rajji, Lebanese Ambassador to Qatar Farah Berri, and Lebanese permanent representative to the Arab League Ali Halabi, who will join what is expected to be another 50 states for the meeting.
An excerpt of a draft resolution to be put before the summit, seen by Reuters, said "the brutal Israeli attack on Qatar and the continuation of Israel's hostile acts including genocide, ethnic cleansing, starvation, siege, and colonizing activities and expansion policies threatens prospects of peace and coexistence in the region."
These actions threaten "everything that has been achieved on the path of normalizing ties with Israel including current agreements and future ones," according to the draft, which was drawn up during a meeting of foreign ministers, including Rajji, ahead of the summit.
Rubio and Netanyahu begin 3-hour meeting discussing Qatar and next-steps in Gaza
Israeli forces destroyed another at least 30 residential buildings in Gaza City yesterday and forced thousands of people from their homes, Palestinian officials said, as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in the country to discuss Israel's plans.
A meeting is currently underway between Rubio and Netanyahu. The two are slated to talk to reporters after the sit-down, which is expected to focus on Gaza, Iran and Israel’s recent strikes on Hamas in Qatar.
"What's happened has happened," Rubio said as he was leaving the U.S., Reuters reported. "We're gonna meet with [the Israeli leadership]. We're gonna talk about what the future holds." Rubio will be in Israel until Tuesday.
Good morning and welcome to today's live coverage of events in the region, notably Israel's ongoing onslaught against Gaza and its army's closing in on Gaza City, the first stage in a plan to occupy the entirety of the Palestinian territory.
Meanwhile, in Qatar, an Arab-Islamic summit is underway during which the region's leaders intend to settle on a "coordinated response" to Israel's widely condemned attack on Doha last week.
