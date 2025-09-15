The behind the scenes of the Israeli strikes in Doha

The funerals of the six people killed in Israeli strikes on Sept. 9, 2025, were held at Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque in Doha, Qatar, on Sept. 11. (Credit: Qatar TV/Reuters TV)
As the Arab-Muslim world prepares a joint response, with an emergency summit scheduled in Doha on Monday, details are emerging about the Israeli strike on the Qatari capital that targeted Hamas officials Sept. 9. But many questions remain.How did the operation take place?On Tuesday afternoon, after 4 p.m. local time, explosions rocked a residential building near the West Bay Lagoon district in northern Doha, according to BBC video analysis. Speaking before the U.N. Security Council on Thursday evening, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammad bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani said the area had been designated to host the Hamas negotiating team for Gaza and their families. He had earlier denounced the strike as “state terrorism.”Israeli media reported that 10 to 15 fighter jets took part, launching about 10 munitions at a single target. The...
As the Arab-Muslim world prepares a joint response, with an emergency summit scheduled in Doha on Monday, details are emerging about the Israeli strike on the Qatari capital that targeted Hamas officials Sept. 9. But many questions remain.How did the operation take place?On Tuesday afternoon, after 4 p.m. local time, explosions rocked a residential building near the West Bay Lagoon district in northern Doha, according to BBC video analysis. Speaking before the U.N. Security Council on Thursday evening, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammad bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani said the area had been designated to host the Hamas negotiating team for Gaza and their families. He had earlier denounced the strike as “state terrorism.”Israeli media reported that 10 to 15 fighter jets took part, launching about 10 munitions at a single target. The...
You have reached your article limit
Ease back into your routine with our Fall Special!