Diaries from Gaza: 'What if those windows had still been glass?'

Noor, 27, a translator and media coordinator at a research center, has not left Gaza since the early days of the war. She tells L’Orient Today about her family home, destroyed in March 2024 by Israeli airstrikes.

I woke up early that morning because I had a dentist appointment. I made breakfast, tidied up the house and finished the chores quickly. Since Mohammed had the day off, I planned to leave Lya with him and head out without worry. It felt like it was going to be a normal day.

But in a blink, everything turned upside down. My brother-in-law’s daughter came back from school trembling, her eyes red with tears. She rushed to her mother and said one of the neighboring houses — just a few meters from ours — had been given an evacuation order. It was going to be bombed.

“We’ll be safe. It’s a bit away from us,” Mohammed tried to reassure me. But “away” didn’t mean kilometers. It meant only two, maybe three meters. In the logic of Gaza's people, that meant we’d be only slightly affected, not destroyed. Weird, right?

I sat down, holding Lya so tightly I thought I might crush her. My chest was heavy. Minutes later, the bombing struck. The ground shook beneath us, the sound deafened my ears, but somehow we were unharmed. I tried to breathe, to tell myself it was over. For a moment, I let myself believe it had passed.

I went to the window, needing to see with my own eyes. The neighborhood was restless, almost chaotic. People ran in every direction, not knowing where safety lay. Some fled to the right, others to the left, only to turn back again. Children screamed, clutching their mothers’ skirts. Women bent under the weight of overstuffed bags, dragging their little ones along. The air was thick with panic. My anxiety grew. I tried to understand what was happening but couldn’t ask anybody. The confusion was as loud as the bombs themselves.

Then came a knock at our door — neighbors desperate for refuge. They told us that more families nearby had been threatened with strikes. Our house isn’t far from the risk, but I didn’t know why we remained at home.

We opened the door and let them into my mother-in-law’s apartment, on the first floor of our building. We gave them water, tried to calm them and urged them to sit and breathe. Outwardly, we played the role of comforters. Inwardly, we were trembling just as hard. The truth is, we needed someone to comfort us too.

Among those fleeing were some girls I knew. I asked them to come into my apartment, thinking maybe a cup of coffee would give them even a brief sense of normalcy. I put water on the stove and sat with them — Alaa on my right, Reem with her little daughter on my left. Lya clung to me, thankfully still beside me.

Then it came. A thunderous explosion. The kind that makes the air itself freeze. Instinct took over — I wrapped myself around Lya, pulling her down with me to the floor, covering her head with my arms. My body shook uncontrollably.

When I finally looked up, the destruction came into focus. The strike had hit a house just a few meters away, maybe three or four homes between ours and theirs. But in our neighborhood, houses stand pressed against each other, walls overlapping walls. The damage spreads like fire.

My apartment was scarred — shards of glass and broken tiles littered the floor, the front door was torn from its hinges, and the windows — already patched with nylon sheets from earlier strikes — had been ripped wide open again.

My first thought was chilling: What if those windows had still been glass? Shards would have flown like knives through the air. Our faces, our bodies — Lya’s small body — could have been torn to pieces.

Lya was shaking in my arms. She clung to me as if I were the only ground she had left. She refused to let go. I whispered to her that it was just fireworks, hoping to calm her, but she knew better. She felt the danger. She felt the earth tremble beneath her. It was the first time I had seen her so terrified.

I tried to clean up the shattered glass, afraid that even a tiny shard might hurt her. But as soon as I began, another bombing hit. We dropped to the floor again. Minutes later, a third strike.

In less than an hour, nearly seven homes in our neighborhood were hit. The destruction piled up, one after the other, until the entire area looked shattered.

It has been two days since, and still my body trembles. My hands shake when I hold a cup. My thoughts scatter. I feel nervous, confused, and terrified. Sept. 7 was one of the worst I have ever lived through in this war.

What will happen next? What are we supposed to do? Nobody knows.

We are paralyzed.