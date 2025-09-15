UN endorses two-state solution, Qatar hosts summit on Doha strikes and France investigates Mikati: Everything you need to know this Monday
Here is what happened over the weekend and what to expect today, Monday, Sept. 15.
L'Orient Today / By Abbas Mahfouz, 15 September 2025 00:09
Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Monday, Sept. 15, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz. Some key things to watch for today:• Ongoing attempts by the U.S. to patch up its relationship with Qatar after its ally was bombed by another U.S. ally — Israel — last week. "Israel and everyone else, you have to be careful," Trump warned.• The emergency summit currently underway in Qatar among Arab-Islamic countries to determine their "collective response" to Israel's bombing of Doha. President Joseph Aoun is in attendance.• U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is in Israel to discuss the Qatar attack and "what the future holds."• The Global Sumud Flotilla for Gaza's journey toward the besieged Strip, having departed from Tunis yesterday. The flotilla is made up of around 35 boats, with...
Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Monday, Sept. 15, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz. Some key things to watch for today:• Ongoing attempts by the U.S. to patch up its relationship with Qatar after its ally was bombed by another U.S. ally — Israel — last week. "Israel and everyone else, you have to be careful," Trump warned.• The emergency summit currently underway in Qatar among Arab-Islamic countries to determine their "collective response" to Israel's bombing of Doha. President Joseph Aoun is in attendance.• U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is in Israel to discuss the Qatar attack and "what the future holds."• The Global Sumud Flotilla for Gaza's journey toward the besieged Strip, having departed from Tunis yesterday. The flotilla is made up of around 35...
On the same topic